Sofia Vergara was gorgeous in a sheer black gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sofia Vergara raised temperatures as she stepped out in a sheer black dress following a dinner with friends at a Hollywood restaurant.

The stunning 50-year-old was snapped, leaving the Italian restaurant Madeo wearing the strapless dress that showed off her enviable figure.

The sleeveless dress showcased her sculpted upper body, as well as her famous curves, thanks to the sheer material.

Opaque lace cups were sewn into the bodice of the dress, covering the star’s chest, but revealing her torso as the mesh hugged her body.

The bottom of the dress was constructed of a silky material and featured a large lace trim at the hem, which grazed Sofia’s knees.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She looked incredible as the material hugged her curves showing off her slender physique.

Pic credit: The Hollywood Jr / BACKGRID

The Modern Family star showed off a perfect pedicure in a pair of peep-toe heeled sandals that were black to match her dress.

To accessorize, the glam actress placed a leopard-print purse over her shoulder to break up the all-black ensemble with the golden design.

Two chunky gold chain necklaces of varying lengths hung from her neck and some glitzy earrings could be seen through her masses of caramel-brown hair.

The mom-of-one wore a loose wave in her sleek locks that she styled with a middle parting.

Sofia’s makeup was flawless as wore a copper eyeshadow look with black mascara and matte pink lips.

Sofia Vergara promotes her fashion collection for Walmart

Sofia has partnered up with retail giant Walmart to drop a new range of holiday pieces for the upcoming party season, as she expands her Sofia Vergara Collection.

The actress launched her collaboration with the brand back in 2019 and it continues to be a success with fans and shoppers alike.

It originally started out with just denim jeans, but the star has added new styles and pieces over the years as it gained in popularity.

In the video shared with her 27.2 million followers, she was seen approaching a mannequin which donned one of her holiday creations.

The stunner collected the gorgeous LBD from a nearby rack and placed it over her head to mimic the model, then climbed onto the platform, posing beside the doll.

She flashed a bright smile as the amusing clip ended, which she captioned, “Blending in at the @walmart Supercenter!!!”

The mannequin modeled Sofia’s One Shoulder Faux Leather Dress, priced at $39 and is available in Walmart stores and online.

Sofia Vergara models jewelry from new collection

The stunning actress and model decided that the collection needed more, and so launched a range of jewelry with the brand as well.

She promoted the new accessories drop via her socials, posting a selfie of herself wearing one of the new necklaces.

Sofia layered a plain gray tee with a gold necklace that featured a delicate chain that was home to a large jagged pendant with a crystal-embellished evil eye symbol in the center.

A chunkier gold chain of a shorter length was attached closer to her neck for a layered chain look.

She also showed off a set of glitzy evil eye hoops which perfectly matched her necklace.

She made use of the evil eye emoji as she captioned the post, “From my new Jewlery collection🧿🧿.”

Sofia wore the Gold-Tone Multi-stone Evil Eye Pendant Necklace, priced at $18, and the Gold Tone Pavé Multicolored Evil Eye Hoop Earrings, priced at $13.