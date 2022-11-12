Sofia Vergara showed off her bright red lips and a black lace top from the comforts of her Los Angeles home. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sofia Vergara has a knack for promoting her business ventures, and she did just that over the weekend with her latest jewelry line.

Sofia has been steadily building her empire over the past few years and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The Modern Family alum scored a lucrative deal with Walmart and has used her platform to launch successful denim and intimates lines for the retailer.

She also expanded her brand into jewelry and has even launched her own line of home decor.

Sofia’s latest share, posted to her 27.1 million Instagram followers, showed a stylish necklace that was certain to command attention.

Sofia posed in a series of selfies featuring her as the model and her jewelry as the product.

Sofia Vergara takes black lace selfie to show jewelry

Sofia struck a pose inside her closet, the backdrop to many social media pictures.

She donned a black lace top with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. The neckline allowed Sofia to showcase her latest product, a beautiful layered necklace.

The silver chain necklace wrapped around Sofia’s neck three times with two dark-colored crystals, one on the top and one dangling on the bottom.

Sofia looked stunning with her light brown hair in a sleek, straight style, falling past her chest.

She rocked her signature bright red lips as she pouted for the camera.

A quick trip to Sofia’s Instagram shows her busy work schedule and the multiple brands she has fronted over the years. Walmart is one of the most prominently displayed brand deals on Sofia’s social media.

Sofia Vergara’s growing Walmart empire

Sofia has shown impressive business acumen throughout her career, and her empire is only getting bigger and better with the help of Walmart.

Sofia’s success may be a result of her willingness to work hard and her determination to build a brand synonymous with her name.

The America’s Got Talent judge revealed that she chose Walmart as her line’s distributor because of its affordability. She expressed a desire for inclusivity of different body types, sizes, and shapes.

Sofia explained, “I created my Walmart fashion line to give all women the opportunity to buy high-quality clothing at an affordable price, and I am so excited that these new items will continue to do that.”

Sofia has certainly achieved her goal of providing affordable fashions to the masses, and from the looks of things, she is only just getting started.