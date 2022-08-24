Sofia Vergara slays in skintight gold gown with plunging neckline

Sofia Vergara lets her curves loose as she judges America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Sofia Vergara brought her A game to the set of America’s Got Talent as usual on Tuesday’s live show.

Last week, Sofia was a vision in a curve-hugging gold midi dress accessorized with gold jewelry and red rubies.

Tuesday night, Sofia also wore a gold dress but switched it up, opting for emeralds.

The photo, shared on her Instagram, showed Sofia from behind the judges’ table, where she sat next to Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Heidi Klum, the latter of whom wore a daring black dress with a plunging neckline.

Heidi was visible on the side of the frame, but this picture was all about Sofia.

Sofia also had a special guest, which warmed the hearts of viewers and caused quite a stir. Keep reading to find out the familiar face who joined the actress.

Sofia Vergara stuns in a gold curve-hugging dress with plunging neckline

Sofia has opted for lesser-known designers on America’s Got Talent, and fans are here for it. Last week, she wore a gold curve-hugging midi dress by Nadine Merabi.

This week Sofia chose designer Galvan London for a gold skintight dress, which left little to the imagination. She took her weekly mirror selfie from backstage, showing fans a complete look at her ensemble, from head-to-toe.

Sofia’s long honey brunette locks were curled with one side cascading down her chest.

She wore stunning emerald drop earrings, gold bangles, and a gold ring on her index finger.

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia sported strappy black stilettos and displayed her red pedicure.

Sofia Vergara reunites with Modern Family son

Sofia Vergara starred in Modern Family as Gloria Pritchett, a Colombian native who married a wealthy older man, Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill.) The role has earned Sofia the title of highest-paid actress year after year.

This week has been special for Sofia because she reunited with costars Nolan Gould and Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the wedding of her television granddaughter, Sarah Hyland to Wells Adams.

At the AGT Tuesday show, Sofia enjoyed another reunion. To the delight of followers, Sofia reunited with her television son, who played Joe.

Jeremy Maguire joined Modern Family in 2015 as a baby, where he played the son of television mom Gloria Pritchett and father, Jay Pritchett.

Sofia and Jeremy offered big smiles as they posed on set and the photo quickly received love.

The caption read, “Look who is visiting his fake mom!!!❤️❤️🌟 @superjmaguire #AGT.”

