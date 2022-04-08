Sofia Vergara sizzles in black bikini on the beach, teases horse with her tongue

Sofia Vergara was one of the highest-paid actresses on television while on Modern Family. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Sofia Vergara stuns in a black bikini alongside a horse, which she teases with her tongue in the Dominican Republic.

The model and actress is currently one of America’s Got Talent judges – a role she began in 2020 after taking over for Gabrielle Union.

In a new post, Sofia shared a photo where she rocked blue hair and a pink bikini in a mirror selfie.

The Modern Family actress has been married to Joe Manganiello since 2015. The couple recently went on a dinner date and was photographed in a black bustier under a burnt orange suit.

Sofia Vergara shares a throwback video with a horse

Sofia Vergara took her Instagram followers down memory lane in a video where she gets playful with a horse in the Dominican Republic.

In the video, Sofia is holding a horse in what appears to be a photoshoot, and the then-model playfully stuck out her tongue at the stallion.

In the caption of the Instagam photo, Sofia wrote: “#tbt República Dominicana ❤️❤️🌴🌴”

Last week, the actress looked similar in another throwback photo in which she posed on a beach in Miami.

The former Modern Family star has offered some scenes from Season 17 of the reality TV competition.

Vergara is judging the contestants’ talent alongside Simon Cowell and set hearts racing when she shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her dress.

Vergara is wearing a crystal-embroidered bustier outfit by Dolce & Gabbana. She stunned in the strapless corset and black bottom, featuring a rhinestone set.

Sofia wore diamond rings from XIV Karats and Wanderlust Earrings by Untamed Petals for accessories.

Sofia Vergara talks about balancing work and her personal life

The actress recently filmed a Netflix series about Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco before returning to judging on America’s Got Talent.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she spoke about her relationship with her husband, Joe Manganiello, and how she balances her work and personal life.

“He loves that I love to work, that I love to be creative, that I’m always planning my ventures, that I’m always excited about work and about business– He loves that,” she said while speaking about her husband, continuing:

“I think the important thing that I have learned [about balancing work and family] is that you have to learn how to delegate. You can’t do everything yourself,” she said.

“You have to surround yourself with people you know can help you. To pay someone’s salary, it’s an investment so you can do more things, so you can trust people to help you do all the things you want.”