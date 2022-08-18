Sofia Vergara sizzles in a white bikini from Miami

Sofia Vergara rocks a white bikini for Throwback Thursday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sofia Vergara is blessing fans with her beauty in a stunning bikini photo that she shared on social media.

As per Sofia’s tradition, she graced fans with a swimwear shot; Thursdays mark TBT, or Throwback Thursday, when social media erupts with past photos re-shared in the present.

Today was no exception as the Colombian bombshell posted a photo on her Instagram Story featuring her killer bikini body. Although fans can’t comment publicly on an Instagram Story, many of her 26.5 million followers likely appreciated the share.

The photo featured Sofia from her modeling days in Miami; a city she has shown a fondness for over the years.

Sofia had wet hair, having just descended from the Atlantic Ocean behind her. Sofia adjusted her bikini top, which was white with embellished straps. The white bikini also featured rhinestones in the center, securing each half of the garment. Her bikini bottoms matched, but instead of strings, the bottoms had chains on the hips.

The Modern Family alum sported bronzed skin and toned abs with lines on her tummy visible, the result of hard work at the gym. The sun shone from above, missing her face but highlighting her bronzed body.

Sofia added yellow text to the photo, reading “Miami” and “#TBT.”

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara offers fashion advice for women

Sofia is a big proponent of dressing for her body type and encourages other women to do the same.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sofia told ET, “I think it’s important to always work with what you’ve got. Look at yourself in the mirror and realize what the best thing is that you have going on for yourself. “

Sofia suggested, “If you have a great pair of legs, if you have a small waist, wear high-waisted jeans or skirts… Work with what you’ve got, and don’t focus on the other stuff that you cannot change, so you can find a balance and like yourself.”

She continued, “I have beautiful women in my family, but they’re all very different, and they all like to dress very nice. Some are tall, some are very short, some are super voluptuous, some are super skinny.”

Sofia Vergara’s niece, Claudia Vergara, reveals wisdom from aunt

One of the beautiful women in Sofia’s family is her niece, Claudia Vergara.

Claudia revealed that her aunt offered the same advice.

Claudia told Us that Sofia suggested that she not follow trends, but focus on her strengths. Claudia said, “She [Sofia] is always like, ‘Just wear whatever you want and don’t follow just what’s on trend. It needs to look good on you.’”

Claudia followed aunt Sofia’s advice and revealed, “There are a lot of things on trend that I don’t look great in, so I don’t wear them. You just have to know your body and know what works for you and stick to that.”

Sofia concluded that confidence is the most attractive thing, something she has taught her niece.