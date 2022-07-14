Sofia Vergara sizzles braless in see-through mesh for throwback

Sofia Vergara got hearts racing everywhere when she shared a throwback in a see-through mesh dress and no bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Sofia Vergara got hearts racing everywhere when she shared some hot throwback pics on her Instagram.

The Modern Family alum and Hot Pursuit actress, who just turned 50 a few days ago, marked Thursday by posting a series of revealing photos on social media, captioning the post with a simple throwback Thursday tag and Los Angeles location mention.

With no year assigned to the shots, Sofia appeared to be in her twenties as she posed in various positions while rocking a see-through mesh, ankle-length dress with no visible bra underneath.

The star, who started her career with some modeling and television gigs, could be seen standing in the four-part series, her cobalt-blue attire allowing plenty of skin to peek through its bodice-covered holes.

Sofia kept her arms crossed over her braless chest while turning her body to the left, right, and center in each frame to give a slightly different angle and view.

A small glimpse of her tiny underwear could only barely be made out underneath her dress, and the rest of her physique shone through the mesh for a generous display of her toned abs and legs.

Sofia Vergara impresses in bikinis and spandex

The Griselda star is well-known for her skin-baring and figure-revealing posts, having peppered her Instagram page with many daring snaps in the last few months alone.

In May, Sofia rocked her Instagram page while donning some hot-pink spandex leggings as she showed off her new activewear items available at Walmart.

Earlier in the spring, Sofia got her sex-appeal working overtime when she stunned in a drool-worthy bikini photo, showing herself kneeling on top of a bathroom countertop while clad in a busty two-piece, her hand casually dipping down into a stream of water running from the faucet.

Sofia Vergara discusses her exercise routine

The actress continues to seemingly age backward as she maintains her flawless features and tight figure, and she spoke with Self several years ago about her secrets behind staying fit.

“I hate to work out,” Sofia candidly admitted during her interview. “I get in a bad mood when I have to do it! I’m not athletic. But I love dancing to Latin music, so I have a trainer who dances with me for an hour, three times a week. The truth is, you work out for health and you do look better. And I have a responsibility to the show. Nobody wants to see Gloria with a flat a**!”

Sofia added that while exercising is important for health, it is just as important not to overdo it in the gym and overstress your body.

“I exercise because you need it to stay slim and stay put, especially as you get older. But some women overdo it: Their body looks 20, but their face looks horrible. You need a little fat in your face! So they fill their face with crap, and then they look like monsters. Who do you think you’re fooling? We know those aren’t your lips. I don’t want plastic surgery or fillers or Botox,” she explained.