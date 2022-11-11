Sofia Vergara looked gorgeous and supportive during a recent appearance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Sofia Vergara has long been one of the highest-paid actresses in the television world, but the gorgeous Colombian native has another job– wife.

The Modern Family actress supported her husband, Joe Manganiello, who walked the red carpet last night for his latest gig in Mythic Quest.

The attractive couple has always been each other’s biggest fans since they married in 2015. As the seventh anniversary of their marriage approached, Sofia took a backseat while she showed love for her acting husband.

Mythic Quest, now in its third season, was the brainchild of Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney. The Apple TV+ series is scheduled to begin on November 11, and the recent red-carpet event celebrated Season 3. Joe snagged a guest-starring role in the upcoming season, which meant promotion and photos for the actor.

Sofia went into selfie mode for a picture shared on her Instagram Stories.

The shot showed her and her husband as the gorgeous lovers smiled at the camera. Joe looked handsome in a black-on-black suit with a matching dress shirt.

Sofia Vergara stuns in black corset top

Meanwhile, Sofia looked fabulous in a strapless corset, providing ample opportunity for a statement necklace. Sofia chose a gold chain necklace to decorate her neckline.

She rocked soft makeup, including smoky eyes and a matte lip. Her light brown hair featured loose waves and a side part.

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia later shared a selfie from her extensive closet. Sofia paired her black bustier with a skirt in white and black.

She worked her angles with footwear and clothing serving as the backdrop. Sofia’s impressive closet collection was unsurprising, considering her clothing line.

In fact, Sofia just got back from a whirlwind Walmart-themed trip to Arkansas, complete with a visit to the flagship store in Bentonville. The trip was in conjunction with Sofia’s apparel lines with the retailer.

Sofia Vergara’s Walmart clothing

Sofia teamed up with Walmart in 2019 to create a line of denim at an affordable price range in a variety of sizes.

She told Pop Sugar, “I wanted to create a jean line because I think it’s one of the most important pieces of clothing every woman owns.”

Since creating Sofia’s self-titled clothing line, she has expanded to other collections, including Sofia Intimates. She also launched a line of home goods called Sofia Home.

With a judging gig on America’s Got Talent and a burgeoning brand, it seems that there is nothing Sofia can’t do.