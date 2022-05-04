Sofia Vergara shows snacking appetite in swimsuit photos

Sofia Vergara smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Sofia Vergara is showing she’s got a massive snacking appetite as she shares a gallery of photos that include her sensational swimsuit body. The Modern Family actress, who has fronted crackers brand Ritz, is known for repeatedly showing herself snacking on social media, and her latest photos were no exception.

Vergara updated her 25 million followers this week, sharing throwbacks to celebrate a special friend’s birthday.

Sofia Vergara is swimsuit and snacking for a birthday

As a reminder of how close she and Margarita Heilbron are, the Colombian-born star posted girly moments the twosome have enjoyed, and it looks like these two are thick as thieves.

Sofia opened her gallery with a party snap of herself and Margarita. Sofia was on the left and wowing in a plunging and cleavage-baring black glitter dress, with the shot seeing her hugging her pal.

Next up came a car selfie with Sofia awkwardly seen sipping on a bottle of…something, with the next snap seeing the duo on a beachy vacation. Here, America’s Got Talent judge Sofia wowed while flashing her toned legs in black swimsuit and casual dark kaftan.

The final slide showed the friends on a wooden waterfront deck – and it was catered. Fans saw a platter with crackers, cheese, plenty of olives, nibbles, plus wine. A swipe will help you out here, or you can just scroll for more.

Vergara’s Instagram is basically snack central. The account has featured photos Sofia is brave enough to show; these are often paparazzi-taken and have included her shoveling shrimp and French fries into her mouth. The actress has also opened up on the whole thing, telling Ellen DeGeneres:

“I didn’t know I had a problem until people started posting pictures from the paparazzi of me eating! And then I started to realize, like, ‘What is wrong with me?’ You get bored, you get a little anxious, and what else are you gonna do?”

Sofia Vergara reveals her diet treats

Revealing a little more as she spoke to SELF, Sofia stated: “We have a lot of healthy things, but we keep a balance,” adding, “I do have a lot of fruits and vegetables, and we cook fresh meats. But I also have ice cream and dessert and we do that during the weekend. I try to control myself during the week.”

Before hitting the red carpet, the sitcom star does take one precaution, though.

“I try not to eat salty things the night before because I’m very sensitive to salty things and get really puffy eyes,” she added.