Sofia Vergara shows off red hot ’work outfit’

Sofia Vergara at the premiere red carpet of America’s Got Talent Season 7. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Sofia Vergara knows how to turn the temperature up as she stuns in a sultry red outfit.

She is currently one of the judges on America’s Got Talent and the stunning actress has been sharing behind-the-scenes content with her Instagram followers.

The Modern Family star turns 50 tomorrow but doesn’t look a day over 25 in her stunning photos.

Sofia Vergara bares cleavage in a red hot work outfit

The 49-year-old actress whipped out her iPhone for a sizzling selfie as she rocked a busty red outfit.

“Work outfit, judges cut” she wrote on her Instagram story, which shared the hot selfie. Vergara was checking in to work at America’s Got Talent where she is one of the judges.

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

She recently shared a viral clip in which she hit the golden buzzer for the Lebanese dance group Mayyas must-see performance.

The brunette beauty celebrates her milestone birthday on July 10, 2022, but she recently showed off her flawless physique in an animal-print swimsuit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite all her thirsty commenters, Vergara only has eyes for one man, Joe Manganiello. The pair had a whirlwind romance and became engaged on Christmas Day 2014 after six months of dating.

They married in November 2015 and the True Blood star is a stepdad to Sofia’s 23-year-old son, Manolo.

The actress recently celebrated the anniversary of their first date.

“Happy first date anniversary @joemanganiello you r mine❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of a young Joe.

Sofia Vergara finishes filming the Netflix Griselda series

Last week, she announced that filming has wrapped on the upcoming Netflix series about the Colombian drug lord, Griselda Blanco.

“It’s a wrap! 🎬6 months with the most amazing group of people. Gracias to ALL of you!!The whole cast and crew! It wouldn’t have being the same without all of u. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #griselda”

The booked and busy actress also shared a fresh-faced selfie from the set of her upcoming Netflix special Griselda on the last week of filming.

“Starting our last big week on #Griselda! What an unforgettable ride in so many ways!!❤️❤️🎬 cant wait for u guys to see it next year!!!”

The Netflix miniseries will be released next year and it is expected to have a similar tone to the Narcos franchise with many of the same creative forces behind the series.

As previously reported, Narcos executive producer Eric Newman is working on the series along with other creatives from the series such as Luis Balaguer, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz, and Carlo Bernard.

Vergara portrays Griselda Blanco in the lead role and went through a transformation to change her appearance.