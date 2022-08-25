Sofia Vergara shows off incredible curves in strapless red dress

Sofia Vergara stuns with incredible curves in a strapless red dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sofia Vergara showed off her breathtaking curves in a beautiful strapless red dress. The Modern Family actress was spotted exiting a building in her formal attire on Wednesday.

The deep red strapless dress featured a sweetheart neckline that dipped low on the bodice. The dress was perfectly fitted all the way down to accentuate the talented actress’s incredible hourglass figure.

The 50-year-old actress’s dress was adorned with a pattern of glittering beads that dazzled from the bodice and all the way underneath the fabulous red feathers that cropped tightly below the knees.

Sofia, who was the highest-paid actress from 2013 – 2020, let her long luscious hair flow over her shoulders, and it nearly reached the inside of her right elbow.

She accessorized her look with a necklace that featured a large diamond pendant with a red jewel, glamorous earrings, a dark red bracelet, and a couple of large rings on her fingers.

The accomplished actress completed her look with tall silver heels, which further highlighted her striking look. Her makeup included a deep, but natural, pink lipstick color which framed Sofia’s winning smile and complimented her color scheme.

Sofia Vergara reunited with Modern Family cast at Sarah Hyland’s wedding

Sofia had a nostalgic reunion with the cast of Modern Family at Sarah Hyland’s wedding. Sarah’s wedding with Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams was the perfect excuse for the cast to get together another time.

The talented Sofia posted a photo that included much of the cast, which received over 500,000 likes. Fans adored the photo and wished they could have more Modern Family content.

The fans may get their wishes, as Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson revealed that there is a script for a Modern Family spinoff.

Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams

Wells proposed to Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland back in 2019. She accepted and the couple planned to get married in 2020, but this was side-railed by Covid-19, and then again in 2021.

It turns out 2022 was the pair’s lucky year, as Wells had predicted in an interview with PEOPLE, “2022 has got to be our year, right?!”

Sarah looked absolutely stunning in the photos and was delighted to celebrate the special occasion with the cast of Modern Family.