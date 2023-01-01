Sofia Vergara shows off her curves for the New Year

Sofia Vergara was stunning in a plunging purple dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Sofia Vergara showed off her amazing curves in a long dress with a plunging neckline.

The dress was deep purple, along with gold, white, and black. It featured a thick gold band around the waist and a plunging neckline that showed off Sofia’s incredible curves.

Sofia accessorized minimally with two gold bracelets that added some more elegance to her stunning look.

The Colombian and American actress wore her long luscious hair down, and the locks fell effortlessly over her shoulders. Her makeup was lovely, with dark lips, eyeliner, and long lashes.

Sofia posed with her loved ones in several photos and included a video of vibrant fireworks.

The 50-year-old model’s overall look was gorgeous and ready to welcome the new year. She included in her caption, “Feliz 2023,” and the post earned over 66,000 likes and over 300 comments.

Sofia Vergara models for Walmart Fashion

Sofia was stunning as always for a photo shoot for Walmart Fashion. The superstar has been working with Walmart Fashion to offer incredible clothing, including nicely-fitted jeans.

The Modern Family star modeled the jeans and looked fantastic in them. The jeans showed off her curves and long legs and were comfy all at the same time.

Sofia paired the fashionable jeans with neon heels and a hot pink shirt. Her glorious hair waterfalled over her back in perfect waves, and her makeup was as beautiful as always.

The photo showed off her look as captured on a computer screen. The star included in her caption, “Shooting day! Spring collection 2023.”

The fabulous looked earned over 70,000 likes and was flooded with over 600 comments.

Sofia Vergara was gorgeous in a blue dress

Sofia always looks amazing, and she recently posted another selfie of her amazing features and also managed to capture a faraway view in a mirror reflection.

The Hollywood star proved that blue is one of her best colors in the tight-fitting dress that perfectly hugged all of her lovely curves and complemented her glowing complexion.

Her long hair went straight back over her shoulders, and her makeup was beautiful with a pink pout, rosy cheeks, defined brows, eyeliner, and long lashes that brought out her eyes.

The look seemed to be adored by Sofia’s 27.6 million followers, as it earned well over 240,000 likes and was flooded with over 1,500 comments.