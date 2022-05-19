Sofia Vergara shows off her body in nude bikini

Sofia Vergara wears nude bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Sofia Vergara exploded out of a skin-colored bikini in the latest throwback she shared on Instagram. Sofia fans look forward to Thursdays because the Modern Family actress shares bikini photos from her time as a model when she was younger.

Luckily for fans, the Colombian actress stuck to tradition. Today, she shared a photo on her Instagram story, which featured her in a bikini.

She posted the photo with the hashtag #tbt for throwback Thursday.

Sofia Vergara poses in a nude-colored bikini

Sofia Vergara shared a bikini picture on her Instagram story, and her body was en fuego. The actress, who recently announced her role as Griselda Blanco, shared a bikini picture from her modeling days.

She shared the cheerful photo featuring a younger Sofia, posing in a tan swimsuit and smiling widely.

Sofia pivoted her hips to the side as her cleavage busted out of her nude-colored bikini top. Her light brown hair was in loose curls, which fell to one side. She was surrounded by wood paneling, and a cowboy hat hung in the background.

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

She placed her hands on her hips and showed confidence even at a young age.

Sofia’s taut abs and tiny waist were visible, and her body looked truly incredible.

Sofia Vergara’s new projects in 2022

Sofia Vergara could return to Colombia with her millions of dollars in Modern Family earnings and grow old without financial struggle. But the hardworking actress has a few projects in the works, and it appears that she is not slowing down.

Sofia is a judge on the NBC show America’s Got Talent with Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel. Fans can watch Sofia’s bubbly personality and gorgeous outfits as she judges contestants each week.

Sofia is also working on a passion project about Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, who was a rarity as a female drug smuggler.

Sofia shared behind-the-scenes photos of her as Griselda and expressed excitement about the pending portrayal. The limited series will appear on Netflix, and Sofia played an integral role in the show’s production.

Finally, Forbes reports that Sofia has a new partnership. The newly merged network TelevisaUnivision announced that they would work with Sofia to create a new series.

Actress and entrepreneur Sofia will work with the Spanish-language network to create and star in an animated series. The series, Koati, The Series, is based on a family film that came out last year.

The kid-friendly show will appear on the Spanish network, ViX.

America’s Got Talent’s new season premieres on May 31 on NBC.