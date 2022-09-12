Sofia Vergara smiling. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com/ F. Sadou/AdMedia

Sofia Vergara didn’t spend the weekend sitting around on the couch with Pringles.

The sitcom star got active and stretchy as she hit the gym on Sunday, making sure that her 26.7 million Instagram followers were invited along for the ride.

Sofia posted a quick story in video mode and shouted out her trainer.

The Colombian-born sensation, fresh from turning 50 this summer, kept it very youthful as she limbered up with a downward dog while indoors on a mat.

Sofia drew attention to her shapely legs wearing tight black spandex leggings. The America’s Got Talent judge added in a long-sleeved and orange training top – she was filmed in boomerang mode and kicking one leg up high as she entered her downward dog.

Sofia also wore black training gloves. She added some fun via digital text, “SUNDAY FUNDAY.”

Sofia Vergara can’t do Crossfit

Sofia continues to turn heads with her fabulous figure. While the actress is known for her curves, she also packs a ton of muscle. Sofia has, however, admitted that she isn’t too keen on working out as she continues her unofficial reign as Instagram’s snack queen.

“I’m aging, and I know that it does make a difference and you can see it in the women and men that work out,” she told SELF, this before she was even 45. “Things start to change, and I’m like the only thing to do is go and take care of it.”

Sofia also revealed, “I can’t do a CrossFit or anything that I have to be jumping because I have very bad knees.”

Sofia Vergara has an activewear collection with Walmart

Sofia has a clothing range with Walmart that kicked off with her famous jeans. Now, Sofia also retails gym wear.

Earlier this summer, she stunned in black leggings and a tight top while taking a bathroom selfie. The image on Sofia’s IG was also shared on retail giant Walmart’s social media.

Here, Sofia sizzled as she highlighted her gym-honed figure and curvy waist with Walmart writing, “Back in stock! 🤩 Better get these buttery-soft Studio Leggings (worn by @sofiavergara herself) before they sell out…AGAIN.”

Walmart is also known for partnering with stars, including mogul Jessica Simpson and singer Miranda Lambert.

Of her diet, Sofia also told SELF, “I do have a lot of fruits and vegetables, and we cook fresh meats.”