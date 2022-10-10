Sofia Vergara shows off curves in horse-printed suit

Sofia Vergara shared the sensational snap that highlighted her curves. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Sofia Vergara looked stunning as she posed in a body-hugging, horse-printed suit.

The model and actress posted a snap of the tight-fitting one-piece, which really showed off her curves.

Sofia’s vibrant outfit was illustrated with horses in various colors while she added to the equestrian theme with another drawing of the animal super-imposed to the bottom right of her snap.

She accessorized the look with a large silver ring and silver earrings, along with a luxury handbag.

Sofia looked sultry as she stood with one leg forward and her long, brown hair flowing down over her shoulders.

Text on the bottom of the pic, posted to her Instagram Stories, suggested the suit was one of designer Johanna Ortiz’s horse-print range.

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara stunned by Mayyas gift

Sofia recently revealed how she was overwhelmed by a gift from new America’s Got Talent winners, The Mayyas.

The actress and model, who is a judge on AGT, said she was “so happy” when the Lebanese dance troupe handed her one of their necklaces to show their gratitude.

She told People, “They were thanking me. “They gave me this necklace, that is the tree from Lebanon. I mean, it was like, oh my God, [I’m] so happy. The symbol in their flag is the tree.”

“I come from Barranquilla, Colombia where we have a big Lebanese community. Shakira is from Barranquilla and she is half Lebanese. We are very used to the culture, we eat Lebanese food. We lived with a big, big community, so this was very special for me,” Sofia added.

The Mayyas dancer Melissa Saliba added the moment was spontaneous, with one dancer giving their flag necklace to the judge. AGT was a whirlwind experience for the winning group.

Sofia has been a judge on AGT since 2020, but The Sun reported that she will not appear in the new America’s Got Talent: All-Stars spin-off series, which is set to air next year.

Sofia Vergara looks sensational in pics

Sofia has been sharing plenty of stunning pics with her 27 million Instagram followers.

Monsters and Critics told how she posted a sizzling string bikini throwback pic. She shared the snap, which seemed to have been taken when she was in her 20s, as she celebrated her niece’s and son’s birthdays in Miami.

The talented actress also sparkled in spandex as she shared a gym workout to her Instagram Stories. Sofia worked her glutes as she exercised on a yoga mat in the clip.