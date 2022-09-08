Sofia Vergara shows off curves in a sparkling yellow crop top

Sofia Vergara shows off her curves in a sparkling yellow crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sofia Vergara showed off her incredible curves in a sparkling yellow crop top for the last day of live shows for America’s Got Talent. The Modern Family star has been a judge for the show since 2020.

The crop top was eye-catching with a glittering yellow material that gave her an extra Hollywood star appearance. It featured a plunging neckline that showed off her curves, and was cropped short with an arrow shape, right as the black high-rise pants began.

The 50-year-old actress let her long and luscious hair flow over her shoulders in loose curls, which reached her waist. Her makeup was done to star-quality perfection with eyeliner, blush, and lipstick that accentuated her already-gorgeous features.

Sofia accessorized with big sparkling jewelry that paired perfectly with the sparkling top, including two gold bracelets. She also wore two giant-jeweled rings on her right hand and one big gold ring on her left.

The talented Hollywood star leaned with one hand on her hip as she snapped a selfie with her phone. Her nails were manicured with a subtle, flesh-toned polish and her gaze was powerful and unwavering.

Sofia captioned her post to Instagram with, “This is it!! Last day of live shows!!!” and the post has already received over 88,000 likes and nearly 700 comments.

Sofia Vergara was discovered while walking on the beach

Sofia was discovered while walking on the beach by a photographer. This led her to start modeling, and when she was 17 she was in a Pepsi commercial that aired in Latin America.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Shortly after that Sofia began to study acting with the Creative Workshops School of Acting. She’s had an incredibly successful career, with a major role in Modern Family, as a judge for America’s Got Talent, and more.

From 2013 to 2020 Sofia was the highest paid actress in American television.

Sofia Vergara speaks about her friendship with Heidi Klum

Sofia and German model Heidi Klum are both judges on America’s Got Talent and have formed a friendship with each other.

Sofia told Entertainment Tonight, “You might think that a Latin girl and a German girl would have nothing in common, and it’s amazing. We have such a great time, we like the same things, we kind of have the same energy. I really have felt like [I’ve been] falling in love with her in these three seasons.”