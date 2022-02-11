Sofia Vergara shows off cheeky topless throwback photos and her comments are on fire

Sofia Vergara posts a topless throwback photos in a thong and fans approve. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency



Sofia Vergara posted a topless throwback wearing a thong, and the fans think she is on fire. The Modern Family actress shared the two pictures on her Instagram feed, and the scantily-clad shots quickly blew up.

Vergara is no stranger to posting throwback thirst traps, just last month she posted a photo in a gold bikini that also made the comment section go crazy.

The photos were part of a Spanish calendar, featuring an August and November photo; Sofia Vergara is a former model who began her career in her native Colombia.

Sofia Vergara is at it again. The America’s Got Talent judge is posting Instagram photos to display her past work as a model.

Lucky fans got two topless thong photos that will make some people very happy.

In the first photo, a topless Sofia Vergara sports a black thong, a flower in her hair, and holds a conspicuously placed bouquet of flowers to cover her front. The side of the photo reads Agosto, which is August in Spanish.

The former model wrote “#tbt Miami” and posted some tropical emojis.

In the second photo, Sofia wears a black G string. She wears a cowboy hat as the sun shines down on her at a rocky beach. The side of the photo says Noviembre, which is November in Spanish.

The comments were full of fire emojis, indicating commenters thought the picture was hot.

The photo is model-approved! Heidi Klum commented with a peach emoji and the word “WOW” while Irina Shayk wrote “sos” along with fire emojis.

Sofia Vergara will play Griselda Blanco

Sofia Vergara’s next role will be as Cocaine Godmother Griselda Blanco.

In the six-episode Netflix limited series, Griselda. Sofia will play the drug lord.

This role will be quite the departure from Vergara’s previous role, on Modern Family as Gloria Pritchett. Sofia Vergara is the executive producer on the show and describes it as a “passion project.”

Vergara explains, “Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character, whose ruthless, but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire, years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about.”

Griselda worked with Pablo Escobar’s Medellin cartel and served as a female drug kingpin pioneer.

Sofia posted a picture with a first look to her Instagram photo.

In the post, a curly-haired Sofia as Blanco stares at a suitcase of cocaine.

Griselda will be a Netflix release.