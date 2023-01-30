Sofia Vergara proved again that she doesn’t need glamorous attire in order to look incredible.

The former Modern Family star, 50, showed off her impeccable sense of style as she promoted sales for her clothing line, which hit shelves in Walmarts around the country nearly four years ago.

Posing for a mirror selfie, the Colombian-born actress held up her phone to capture her latest chic look, going for a casual vibe in a t-shirt and jeans.

Keeping her brunette locks sleek and down around her shoulders, Sofia turned at a sideways angle to show off her ensemble.

The star made her everyday wear look effortless and stunning despite its simplicity, simultaneously showing off an obviously-toned physique.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Going with what seems to be her signature mauve-tinted lips and smokey eyes, Sofia gave a small smile while gripping her phone in one hand that sported manicured, squared nails.

A white shirt with sleeves that capped off just below her shoulders, Sofia paired the top with flattering blue jean pants that perfectly hugged her famous curves.

Velvet-looking, heeled black boots connected with skinny jeans above the knees to elevate the overall design.

Sofia tagged Walmart Fashion and the Sofia Jean at the bottom of her snap to let fans know where she got her stunning wardrobe.

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara talks about her favorite items from her Walmart Fashion collection

While Sofia has possibly been more known for posting snaps from her red carpet moments and stylish vacation outings, the actress made sure to plug her fashion line as often as she can.

She opened up with Entertainment Tonight about her brand and shared which pieces are her personal favorites, one of which includes the jeans she sported in her most recent Instagram post.

“I’ve always believed that ‘looking like a million bucks’ isn’t about how much the clothes actually cost, and I really love that this collection does just that,” she shared about the accessibility of her line.

“My goal in creating Sofia Jeans was to make every woman feel glamorous and sexy, day or night, and for an affordable price. I am so proud of the quality and designs we’ve been creating and am excited for shoppers to fall in love with this collection as much as I have,” Sofia added.

Along with the jeans being among the garments she keeps in her own closet, Sofia also listed several more items that she adores, including a $36 Maxi Dress with long sleeves, a $34 Waterfall Cardigan, and a $20 High-Rise Curvy Ankle Fringe Hem jeans.

Sofia Vergara promotes Walmart Fashion line in pink

In December, Sofia got to work promoting her brand just ahead of Christmas as she shared a fun athletic ensemble with her fans.

Going with all-pink for the upbeat post, Sofia rocked what she tagged as one of her “Active Favorites,” wearing matching pink from shoulders to feet.

Sofia jazzed up the internet with her Valentine-in-December vibes as she posed wearing a short pink jacket on top of leopard-printed pink spandex leggings.

Sticking with her usual makeup look, painting her lips in light mauve, and outlining her eyes and lashes in black, Sofia looked ready to tackle any gym workout with the peppy attire.

The Sofia Active Women’s High Waist Studio Leggings retail for just $28 and also come in white and blue leopard print, as well as solid colors such as light blue and navy.