Sofia Vergara shares a vintage cheeky video as she models topless. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Sofia Vergara’s cheeky, topless throwbacks are a tradition many look forward to each week.

The Modern Family actress used to be a model, and she posts throwback pictures weekly of her times in the industry.

Luckily for Sofia’s admirers, this week was no different. The model shared a throwback video so that fans could see her bikini body in motion.

The America’s Got Talent judge will grace television screens next month, but fans can check out her Instagram to see her now.

Sofia Vergara shows off a cheeky, topless throwback video

Sofia Vergara posted a video that featured a younger version of herself as a model.

Spanish music played in the background of the beach video.

First, the video showed Sofia’s gorgeous face as she wore a cowgirl hat, smiled at the camera, and looked away. Then, the camera cut away to show Sofia in the water, wearing a high-cut white one-piece swimsuit.

In the next part, a topless Sofia posed in a black G string and put on a cheeky display as she stood on rocks. She also wore a white G string and placed her hand over her cleavage.

Finally, a satisfied Sofia checked out the polaroid shots and smiled in approval.

An admiring commenter wrote, “Your the only actress that has never done anything to her face or body. You have good genes !”

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

As is customary for Sofia’s posts, her comments section was full of admiration and praise.

Sofia Vergara posted sultry and cheeky calendar pictures

Eagle-eyed fans should recognize this behind-the-scenes throwback video from a previous Throwback Thursday. That’s because Sofia posted the resulting images of todays’ post back in February.

Her sultry photoshoot was for a calendar; Sofia posed for the months of November and August, in the cheeky ensemble. Her comments section was on fire for the pictures.

Sofia Vergara will be a judge on America’s Got Talent Season 17

Some fans miss Sofia after her show Modern Family ended. Last month, the Twitter account for America’s Got Talent announced the return of the show in May.

The tweet said, “This is NOT a drill! #AGT returns May 31 on @nbc!”

The picture featured host Terry Crews and the judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel.

Sofia has posted videos and pictures from the judges’ table in the weeks that followed the exciting announcement.

America’s Got Talent Season 17 premieres May 31st.