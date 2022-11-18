Sofia Vergara is at the height of her fame but she reminded fans that she has been beautiful for decades. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sofia Vergara has been turning heads for quite a while, something she reminded fans of today in a gorgeous pair of photos.

The Modern Family actress treated her 27.2 million Instagram followers to the baby-face pictures from when she still lived in her native Colombia.

Although Sofia has grown older and likely wiser, her beauty hasn’t faded, and she showed that with her latest share.

Sofia took a break from promoting her growing empire of Walmart clothing to share the Throwback Thursday picture, which she has done often in the past.

This Thursday was no exception to Sofia’s weekly tradition as she revealed modeling snaps that many of her followers have yet to see.

The first picture showed Sofia as she arched her back and posed against a cement wall.

Sofia Vergara shares amazing throwbacks from modeling days in Colombia

Sofia wore a white dress shirt with an off-the-shoulder design and a crop top showing her bronzed skin. Sofia paired the shirt with skintight, light-wash jeans highlighting her curvy figure. She smiled and looked over her shoulder, revealing soft glam makeup and a glossy lip.

Sofia looked more serious in the second throwback, wearing a brown halter-top and gazing into the camera. The top featured a textured material with turquoise and red crystals embellished on a swirly line underneath the bodice. The halter-top was also a crop top with fringes hanging down at the bottom of the piece, giving a Southwestern vibe.

Her light brown hair featured a side part, with bangs framing her beautiful face.

Sofia’s brown top brought out her light brown eyes as the Colombian stunner glowed in front of the camera.

Sofia’s caption read, “tbt a long long time ago in Colombia🥳🥳.”

Sofia has come so far from her Colombian modeling days, earning the honor of the highest-paid TV actress for five years in a row. But the actress has continued to evolve, with one recent change being her attitude toward fitness.

Sofia Vergara’s workout inspiration

Sofia told Shape via People that once she turned 40, she became interested in fitness.

She explained that her Modern Family costar Julie Bowen inspired her to become more diligent about her workouts and helped motivate her.

Sofia explained, “Being around Julie and seeing how motivated she is … I started to think more about it.”

She continued, “I hit 40 and I started seeing a softness everywhere on my body … I knew it was time to do something, so I did.”

Sofia said she used resistance bands and a Pilates-type machine called a Megaformer to help stay in shape.