Sofia Vergara shows all in gold bikini and heels

Sofia Vergara in a gold bikini turns heads as the actress shows off her curves. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

There are few things that fans look forward to more than Sofia Vergara bikini pictures.

Luckily for fans, Thursdays typically bring a smoldering hot bikini picture from Sofia Vergara, and today was no exception.

Sofia reminded fans of her bombshell status as the Colombian beauty posted a gold bikini photo on social media.

The sultry shot featured Sofia in a gold bikini as she poured out of the skimpy top.

She paired the bikini with open-toed shoes, taking her look to the next level.

Sofia celebrated Throwback Thursday in style with an old photo that fans would certainly appreciate.

Sofia Vergara in bikini sets hearts racing

Sofia’s hair is naturally light, but the South American stunner went dark brown in the photo. Her long locks were in loose waves as they cascaded down her back.

Sofia gazed at the camera, giving her best model pose, with her plump lips slightly parted, showing off her beautiful teeth.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The larger-than-life actress kicked up her foot behind her, revealing sky-high heels with silver sparkles.

She revealed in the caption that the photo was from a photoshoot in Los Angeles years ago. Sofia wrote, “#tbt Los Angeles.”

She shared the photo with her 26.3 million Instagram followers and was rewarded with likes and comments.

Sofia’s gorgeous looks and jaw-dropping curves opened the door for her modeling and acting career, but her hard work and comedic timing cemented her status as a top name in Hollywood.

Sofia Vergara was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood

Sofia Vergara entered the hearts of television fans for her portrayal of Gloria Pritchett on Modern Family.

Modern Family enjoyed enormous success thanks to the witty writing and stellar cast. The award-winning show was critically-acclaimed and commercially successful.

Sofia was compensated well for her acting skills. Sofia was the highest-paid actress on television for five years in a row.

Time reported that Sofia earned a staggering $43 million in 2016 before management fees and taxes. Forbes calculated that Sofia earned $157.5 million pretax from 2011-2016– more than most families will see in a lifetime.

Much of Sofia’s earnings came from endorsement deals and advertising, as the business-savvy actress knew that sex sells. Sofia is a judge on America’s Got Talent and maintains her brand deals, including The Sofia Vergara collection at Wal-Mart.

Sofia, who turned 50 years old earlier this month, also has a collaboration with glasses titan Foster Grant.