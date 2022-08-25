Sofia Vergara shares touching Modern Family reunion at Sarah Hyland’s wedding

Sofia Vergara shares touching Modern family reunion at Sarah Hyland’s weekend wedding.Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/

Sofia Vergara attended Sarah Hyland’s weekend wedding to Bachelor In Paradise star Wells Adam, and the event was a Modern Family affair.

The picture featured many key members of the Pritchett-Dunphy family, including all the Dunphy children.

Although Sofia posted pictures at the wedding, including selfies with Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, she waited until Wednesday to share the money shot.

The photo performed very well for Sofia, who received more than 400k likes for the post. She also received countless comments from fans feeling nostalgic.

The heartwarming photo was taken at the venue on Saturday with the smiling cast members enjoying each other’s company.

She wrote in the caption, “I luv this gang so much!!! Last weekend was amazing!!❤️❤️ #modernfamily.”

Sofia Vergara has Modern Family reunion at Sarah Hyland’s wedding

Sofia Vergara wore a white strapless dress with black floral patterns and ruching on the bottom.

She grabbed the showrunner, Steve Levitan’s hand with one arm and placed the other on her hip. Behind her was Steve, with a blue suit, brown shoes, and an unbuttoned white shirt. He had an arm around Sofia and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who appeared on his other side.

Jesse wore a lighter blue suit, with a white buttoned dress shirt and white shoes. Next was the glowing bride, Sarah Hyland, wearing a stunning off-white satin dress with spaghetti straps and a thigh slit. She held hands with Ariel Winter, who sported red hair and a floor-length forest green spaghetti strap dress, and hugged her former TV sister.

Behind Ariel was Julie Bowen, who played Ariel and Sarah’s mother, Claire Dunphy. Julie wore a light green dress with an asymmetrical shoulder. At the end stood Nolan Gould, who played Luke Dunphy.

The reunion caused some to wonder about those pesky spinoff rumors.

Fans of Modern Family may be in luck because, as Jesse recently revealed, a script exists for a Modern Family spinoff.

Jesse told Entertainment Tonight in June, “The script’s out there, and it’s very good.”

Sarah Hyland’s wedding to Wells Adams

After multiple wedding delays following the global pandemic, Wells and Sarah finally made it official.

Wells and Sarah had a gorgeous outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery just outside of Santa Barbara, California.

The bride wore two Vera Wang dresses, a silk ivory ballgown with a sweetheart neckline, tulle sleeves, and a thigh-high slit and a strapless lace Vera Wang gown with detachable tulle sleeves.

Sarah looked heavenly as she glowed with face-framing curls and soft makeup.