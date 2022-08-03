Sofia Vergara shares photo of the daring low-cut red dress that had everybody talking

Actress Sofia Vergara selfie outside. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara is a bombshell in a stunning throwback wearing the viral low-cut red dress.

The Modern Family actress looked sensational and certainly turned heads when she wore the outfit on the red carpet for America’s Got Talent.

The red dress had Sofia’s fans talking about her stunning appearance in the strapless, fitted mid-length dress by Moldovan brand O’Blanc.

Sofia turned 50 last month on Sunday, July 10, and celebrated her birthday in style. She enjoyed a lavish weekend surrounded by friends and family, including her husband, Joe Manganiello.

The Colombian beauty has been an AGT judge since 2020 and recently wrapped up a highly anticipated Netflix series.

Vergara is set to star as Griselda Blanco in an upcoming Netflix miniseries, which will be released next year.

Sofia Vergara shares sizzling photo from AGT audition

Sofia looked breathtaking in the strapless red dress she debuted on the AGT red carpet in April.

She shared a throwback photo on her Instagram Story of the curve-hugging dress that got everyone talking about her fantastic figure.

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram Story

A photographer discovered Sofia during her teens while on a beach leading to various jobs in modeling and television in Colombia before she relocated to Miami.

At age 23, she was a runway model and got her start in Hollywood in minor roles in Soul Plane, Four Brothers, and some Tyler Perry movies.

She was the highest-paid actress in American television from 2013 to 2020 for her acclaimed role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett.

The actress shared a selfie in the red dress back in April, garnering over 350,000 likes from her Instagram followers.

“Back in the auditorium !!! last week of auditions!!!!💃🏻💃🏻I ❤️U @agt,” she wrote in the caption.

She shared another selfie at the AGT venue, giving her make-up artist a shout-out.

“Glam squad this week! @kellybkline @sabrinabmakeup ⭐️⭐️⭐️😍😍😍😍,” she wrote.

Last month, Vergara shared another photo in the red dress to promote America’ Got Talent and no doubt had the desired effects.

Sofia Vergara shares a Modern Family throwback with her TV son

Sofia recently celebrated the 24th birthday of Modern Family actor Rico Rodríguez.

Rico played the role of Gloria’s son, the funny Manny Delgado, and it appears the pair became close while playing mother-son in the popular series.

The actress shared a throwback photo of the pair that gave Modern Family fans a bit of nostalgia.

“Happy bday mi Rico suaaave !!! Miss u!!!🎈🎈🧁🧁,” she captioned.

Modern Family premiered in September 2009 and lasted a little over a decade, concluding in April 2020 after eleven seasons.