Sofia Vergara is gorgeous in a series of Halloween throwbacks featuring her costumes throughout the years. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Sofia Vergara reminded fans of her costumes throughout the years, and while she was no Heidi Klum, her collection was quite impressive.

She posted the festive throwback as part of her Throwback Thursday celebrations, which have become a weekly occurrence for the Colombian beauty.

This week was no exception as Sofia treated her 27.1 million followers to Throwback Thursday: Halloween edition.

Although all of Sofia’s costumes were not scary, they certainly commanded attention.

Sofia received 376k likes for the post, but that number has continued to grow throughout the day.

The IG carousel had 11 costumes, including one from her role as Gloria Pritchett on Modern Family.

Sofia Vergara shares Halloween costume throwbacks

The first photo featured Sofia in a purple dress with long sleeves and a large belt. She tilted her head and looked at her reflection in a compact mirror in her hand. Sofia paired the purple dress with gold chrome boots and hoop earrings as her long brown curls cascaded past her chest.

The second shot showed Sofia with a dark wig as she channeled Wonder Woman. Sofia flexed her muscles and looked at the ceiling while she balled up her fists and pivoted her hips. The actress was fully committed to the Wonder Woman look in a strapless red and gold costume paired with a blue skirt and white stars.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A swipe right showed a still of Sofia as what appeared to be Rapunzel. However, there was a twist to Sofia’s Rapunzel as she looked slightly aged. She wore a blue dress, a white-blonde wig, and spectacles.

Next, Sofia appeared as a naughty maid. Sofia posed on a bed with a dusting device in her hand as she kneeled with black heels.

Another photo featured Sofia and her Modern Family costar, character Cameron Tucker. Sofia gave her best Marilyn Monroe in a pink dress with diamonds and opera gloves.

Sofia revealed in her caption that she wished she still had the stunning costumes.

However, the Queen of Halloween title still goes to Sofia’s America’s Got Talent co-judge, Heidi Klum.

Heidi Klum’s Halloween celebrations

Heidi began her annual Halloween costume party in 2000.

Heidi’s party has commanded attention, with her elaborate costumes making headlines.

Heidi revealed how she planned her yearly costumes; unsurprisingly, she said it took her months to create the looks.

Heidi told Parade, “I start thinking of ideas months before Halloween, and I have an amazing team who makes the impossible possible.”

She continued, “I don’t really have a system for picking my costume each year, they kind of just come to me. It takes months of preparation.”