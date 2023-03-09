Sofia Vergara shared another epic video for Throwback Thursday, and the actress did not disappoint.

While many of Sofia’s fans probably know that the Colombian-born star got her big break on the smash show Modern Family, followers may not be as familiar with how Sofia got her start in show business.

Putting any questions about her beginnings to rest with her latest social media post, Sofia shared an amazing memory from her past as she uploaded a clip of an oil commercial she filmed in the ’90s.

The fun video started off showing a youthful Sofia opening up some blinds to greet the day, with the camera first coming in from the back before cutting to her face as she took in a breath of fresh air while wearing a spaghetti strap top.

Next, the clip went down to the kitchen where Sofia was apparently getting some breakfast ready, using a bottle of Topacio oil to grease up her hot pan.

Sofia looked as happy as could be in the commercial, maintaining a near-constant smile on her face while going about her daily chores before a young boy was seen jumping on her lap for presumed mommy-son time.

Sofia Vergara sizzles in a stunning bikini for a commercial throwback clip

The young actor plastered his on-set mom with kisses, and then the duo sat down for their meal together, with the lens showing the bottle of oil again to hone in on the point that the ad was all about promoting the item.

The scenes then jumped to showing Sofia hitting up a club as she danced with some friends while rocking a sparkly top.

Sofia also showed off her jazzercise moves as the clip went to a shot of the actress bouncing around a gym setting in a peppy, spandex top and shorts.

The commercial showed another look at the Topacio oil before capping off the video by letting Sofia’s modeling skills come out to shine.

First going with a behind-the-scenes shot of the star sporting a flowy, sheer skirt and tank top while talking to the cameras, the post then took viewers to a stunning glimpse of Sofia’s toned physique as she posed in a flattering two-piece with a transparent skirted bottom.

“I have always been a great cook, see?” she jokingly captioned the clip before tagging the location and decade.

Although the ad was filmed close to, or more than, 30 years ago, Sofia has not changed much since then, and it’s clear that the actress has nailed down her exercise routine over the years to stay looking as fit as she did in her twenties.

Sofia Vergara shares her exercise secrets

As shared by PEOPLE, Sofia has figured out how to keep her body active and in shape despite long days on set.

“I hit 40 and I started seeing a softness everywhere on my body … I knew it was time to do something, so I did,” she shared.

Sofia said that she took a lot of inspiration from her Modern Family castmate Julie Bowen during their time on the show together, mentioning that Julie always made sure to save time for a run before filming.

Although bad knees prevented Sofia from also taking up running as her form of exercise, that didn’t stop her from finding other ways to work her muscles and stay toned.

Sofia shared that she discovered the Pilates machine, The Megaformer, and began using it as her primary means of getting her sweat on.

“With this machine, I was able to figure out what worked for me. I don’t love it at all, but I love how my body’s changing,” she admitted.

She also said that moving to Los Angeles in 2005 naturally forced her to be more mindful about what she was eating, as most restaurants in the area cater to the health-conscious.

“If you live here, you can’t always order the high-fat dishes like pasta with truffles. You have a little sushi, and when you’re out with your girlfriends you order a nice salad.”