Sofia Vergara has been killing the fashion game longer than some fans have been alive.

The Modern Family proved her longevity with a stunning throwback, shared on her Instagram Stories.

While her niece, Claudia Vergara, posted a promotional video in a swimsuit, Sofia reminded fans that she was the OG Vergara famous face.

The actress reflected on her younger years and fun times in Miami.

This post wasn’t the first time Sofia reminisced about her past on social media. Sofia has made Throwback Thursday a tradition, posting pictures from her early years in the entertainment industry.

Sofia’s share allowed fans to view never before seen content and recollect memories.

With a stunning figure, Sofia looks as good now as she did then.

Sofia Vergara shares a gorgeous Miami throwback from the beach

In the blurry image shared with Sofia’s 28.7 million Instagram followers, the actress had her hands full, with kids holding both hands.

Sofia handled mommy duty like a pro, rocking a pink string bikini and a bronzed glow.

Sofia Vergara reminded fans that she has been on top of her game for decades with a throwback picture at the beach. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The America’s Got Talent judge blew a kiss into the air, with sunglasses protecting her precious eyes from UV rays.

Behind her, a white sand beach and sunny skies created a tropical ambiance.

As for Sofia, she kept the caption simple, with a “TBT” and a shoutout to the 90s.

Sofia has been quite busy, as fans likely know. She returned to the set of America’s Got Talent, where she has served as a judge alongside Heidi Klum.

Sofia Vergara returns to America’s Got Talent

Last week, Sofia excitedly returned to the set of America’s Got Talent. Although the show is taping the audition round, Sofia couldn’t wait to reunite with her close friend and co-judge, Heidi Klum.

As two gorgeous and influential women in the entertainment industry, Sofia and Heidi have become the best of friends.

When AGT is filming, Heidi and Sofia flood followers’ feeds with behind-the-scenes content featuring their adventures.

And, when America’s Got Talent isn’t filming, Sofia has multiple brand deals, including one with Foster Grant.

Sofia Vergara teams up with Foster Grant

Sofia teamed up with eyeglass giant Foster Grant, creating the Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant collection.

The partnership, announced in 2020, was a natural fit for the eyewear brand, serving customers for over 100 years.

The Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant collection has any eyewear needs that consumers could think of, from sunglasses to reading glasses.

Foster Grant also has blue-light glasses, filtering out the potentially harmful light which emanates from technology like mobile device screens.

In a press release about the collaboration, Sofia said, “I wanted to offer fashionable, chic, fresh eyewear styles, allowing women to not just to see, but to see beautifully.”

Fans can purchase the products on the Foster Grant website and at Walmart.