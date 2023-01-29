Sofia Vergara shows her fashionable outfit for a Yves Saint Laurent party in a new photo.

The Modern Family alum shared a mirror selfie which showed her sizzling outfit before heading out to have fun.

She wore a turtle-neck black minidress that featured a stylish tie waist that flowed to her feet.

The long sleeve, body-fitting dress showcased her luscious curves.

The beautiful actress wore matching semi-sheer tights and silhouette heels to complete the look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sofia styled her long locks with a middle part and accessorized her fashionable outfit with large hoop earrings and a stone bracelet.

Sofia Vergara shares a selfie before heading to a private YSL party. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

How Sofia Vergara stays in such incredible shape

Sofia opened up about her ongoing struggles with her diet and staying consistent with a fitness regimen.

In an interview with Shape via People, Sofia confessed a serious love for cake and said she considered seeing a hypnotist to help curb her cravings.

“I heard about someone in L.A. who got hypnotized so they wouldn’t eat candy. I’m seriously looking into that because I’m obsessed,” she shared with the outlet.

The stunning actor got serious about her fitness after turning 40 when she noticed her body was changing.

“I hit 40 and I started seeing a softness everywhere on my body … I knew it was time to do something, so I did,” she said in the interview.

The Colombian-American actress is not a fan of running but uses a Megaformer which gives a Pilates-style full-body workout.

She credits the machine for helping transform her body and works with a personal trainer.

Sofia also changed her eating habits by opting for food choices like sushi and salads over high-calorie meals like pasta with truffles.

When is Sofia Vergara’s Griselda Netflix series coming out?

In late 2021, it was announced that Sofia Vergara would portray the Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

The following year Netflix teased the upcoming series with images featuring Sofia’s transformation into the notorious crime boss who was known as the Black Widow.

The highly anticipated series is yet to receive a release date, but it’s expected to premiere sometime in 2023.

After wrapping up filming for the series, Sofia has been keeping busy as a judge on America’s Got Talent.

She was recently seen shooting the reality TV show Germany’s Next Topmodel alongside her AGT co-judge Heidi Klum in an unspecified role.