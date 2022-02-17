Sofia Vergara puts on a busty display getting some sun in stunning photo

Sofia Vergara has received numerous award nominations for portraying Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

Sofia Vergara treats her fans to another sultry photo, putting on a busty display.

The Colombian-American actress recently celebrated Valentine’s day with her husband, True Blood star Joe Manganiello.

The good-looking couple is entering their seventh year of marriage after tying the knot in 2015 after dating for six months.

The former Modern Family star is currently working on Netflix series in which she stars as Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco where she had to transform her looks.

So while she dons make-up to appear like the drug baron, she posted a topless throwback photo that got a huge reaction in the comment section.

Sofia Vergara gets some sun in a cleavage-baring photo

The 49-year-old actress shared a beautiful picture in which she lays down on the grass as the sun beats her skin.

She shared the photo with her 24.5m followers on Instagram, adding the following caption.

“Golden hour ☀️💛✨ #spf1000,” she wrote.

The former model has one hand by her shoulder and the other over her brunette hair in the snap. She closed her eyes in the photo, which showed off her cleavage wearing what appears to be a bustier.

Sofia Vergara reveals a teenage video of herself in a swimsuit

The 49-year-old actress recently shared a throwback video, taking her fans back to the ’80s during her childhood in Barranquilla, Colombia.

She can be seen sunbathing by a pool alongside her friends while wearing a black bikini.

“80’s Babys❤️❤️ Barranquilla,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

Sofia is also sporting a fringe haircut to compliment her long brunette hair in the video. She smiles and laughs with someone off-camera in the rare throwback.

The actress grew up in Barranquilla with her mother, Margarita and her father, Julio, who was a cattle rancher. She also has five siblings but left her hometown for the bigger city of Bogota to find work.

She eventually made her way to America to live in Miami in the early ’90s.

In 1998, tragedy struck her family when her brother Rafael was murdered in an attempt to kidnap him.

She opened up about the tragedy in an interview with Parade in 2011.

“My older brother, Rafael, was killed in Colombia,” she said, calling the incident: “A nightmare.” The article notes that “Vergara brought most of her family—her mother; her sister, Veronica; and her younger brother, Julio—to live with her in Miami. Her father stayed in Colombia.”

“Mother was like a zombie,” she said following her brother’s murder, continuing: “I wanted to be with them. So I got a big house, and we all lived together. I am so grateful to be in this country.”