Sofia Vergara makes quite an impression when she visits a Walmart and tries on designs from her line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

When people think about Walmart, Sofia Vergara may not be the first thing that comes to mind.

But the Modern Family actress may change that with the help of her latest collection.

Sofia has been enjoying the fruits of her labor, meeting with executives and promoting her line.

The Colombian beauty took fans on a journey as she hopped aboard a private jet from Los Angeles to Arkansas.

Sofia headed to Bentonville, which some fans may recall was home to the first Walmart and has served as the retailer’s headquarters.

The actress showed her funny side in a black dress at a local Walmart in a clip posted on her Instagram.

Sofia Vergara has mannequin fun at Walmart

The video began focused on a mannequin posed on a display counter with a black asymmetrical gown.

Sofia walked over wearing a beautiful black gown of her own, with semi-sheer tights and ankle boots with heels. The gorgeous actress sported her signature light brown locks with voluminous waves and a face full of glam.

She looked at the mannequin before joining the figure on the platform and striking a pose. Sofia displaced one of the Christmas trees at the mannequin’s feet to make space on the platform. She climbed up on display and placed a hanger with a dress matching the one on the mannequin around her neck.

Although this behavior may get a normal person kicked out of Walmart, Sofia likely had special privileges as the garment designer.

Sofia Vergara’s Walmart collection

For fans out of the loop, Sofia has launched a few product lines with Walmart.

One such line, Sofia Jeans, features denim for people of different shapes and sizes. She also dropped an intimate apparel line featuring undergarments and loungewear, appropriately titled Sofia Intimates.

Sofia and Walmart first came together in 2019 and have enjoyed a partnership ever since.

Sofia was clear about her mission to provide stylish and affordable clothing without breaking the bank. Walmart was the perfect company to facilitate Sofia’s dream of styling the masses.

She told Pop Sugar in 2019, “I love fashion, I love jeans, I love women. I like buying clothes and I have access to a lot of things, but I have always imagined what I could create at a lower price than what I already buy.”

She continued, “I wanted to create a jean line because I think it’s one of the most important pieces of clothing every woman owns.”