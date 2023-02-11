Sofia Vergara knows how to promote her brand; luckily for her, she has modeled for most of her life.

Therefore, it only made sense for Sofia to serve as the face of her latest designs.

Besides her modeling talent, the Modern Family alum has also demonstrated business acumen, launching Sofia Jeans in 2019 and rapidly expanding the brand.

The America’s Got Talent host partnered with Walmart to distribute her line, which also has Sofia Home and Sofia Intimates.

The latter collection was the focus of Sofia’s recent share, posted on her Instagram Stories with her 28.2 million followers.

As Sofia revealed, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Sofia Intimates may provide an outfit for the special day.

Sofia Vergara poses in Sofia Intimates ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The beautiful picture showed Sofia striking a pose in front of a neutral backdrop, wearing one of her creations.

Sofia modeled a potential Valentine’s Day ensemble, looking delightful in a black lace garment.

Sofia wore the Sofia Intimates by Sofia Vergara Smoothing Seamless Lace Bodysuit, retailing for an affordable 24.98.

Sofia Vergara promoted her Sofia Intimates line ahead of Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The actress wore Sofia Black, but the garment also comes in Rose Gold and Toasted Almond. The nylon and spandex bodysuit has sculpting properties designed to smooth the midsection and flatter the figure.

As Sofia posed for the camera, a wind machine blew her light brown locks, which had loose waves. For her accessories, Sofia wore large white gold hoops and a gold chain necklace with a red ruby. Sofia’s makeup was gorgeous, with smoky eyes, berry lips, and rosy cheeks.

There was a definite romantic theme in Sofia’s share which was a slight departure from her recent Sofia Home promotion.

Sofia Vergara delights for Thanksgiving-themed Sofia Home shoot

Sofia may be from Colombia, but that hasn’t stopped her from enjoying American customs, like Thanksgiving. Last November, she showed her hostessing skills with an Instagram share to promote Sofia Home.

The video began in Sofia’s beautifully decorated home, where chandeliers hung from the ceiling.

Next, the clip showed the beautiful table, lined with Sofia Home dishes filled with food. A few tasty dishes included buttery biscuits, cranberry sauce, and green bean casserole. Each spot had Sofia Home decorations, with placemats and cutlery from the brand.

Sofia entered the frame, rocking a burgundy scoop neck gown as she added the finishing touches to the holiday meal.

Sofia’s caption read, “Nothing better than the holidays! 😍 Using my Sofia Home collection!”

As Sofia’s collection grows, fans can only guess what the businesswoman might create next.