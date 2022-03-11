Sofia Vergara posts sizzling hot black bikini pictures

Sofia Vergara blesses fans with a black bikini picture. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Sofia Vergara is at it again.

The Colombian beauty shared some throwback pictures for her Instagram followers. The sexy shots feature Sofia in a skimpy black bikini in a bathroom.

The actress frequently posts old modeling pictures from her modeling career in South America. The photos often receive praise and admiration from fans.

Sofia was discovered while walking on the beach in Colombia and has enjoyed a long career ever since.

The Modern Family actress turns 50 this year but shows no signs of slowing down.

Sofia Vergara shares gorgeous black bikini shots

Sofia kneels on a sink and places her hand under the running water. Her reflection is visible in the mirror, which shows her long light brown hair. Her black strappy bikini top reveals ample cleavage, and her flat stomach is on full display.

A young Sofia wears hoop earrings in the seductive shots.

Sofia writes the caption, “#tbt Colombia #spf1000.”

As is customary for Sofia Vergara’s photos, her comment section is full of fire emojis to signify how hot fans think she is.

Sofia Vergara will play drug lord Griselda Blanco in a new film

Sofia Vergara’s next movie role will be as Cocaine Godmother Griselda Blanco. She will play the drug lord in the six-episode Netflix limited series, Griselda. Griselda was a pioneer as the first successful female drug smuggler.

Sofia is the executive producer on the show and describes it as a “passion project.” Griselda and Sofia have something in common as both are Colombian women.

Sofia gave fans a sneak peek of her portrayal of Griselda Blanco. In the picture, she stares at a suitcase of cocaine. Sofia expressed excitement to work with a Latin American director. She wrote the caption, “This has been a passion project of mine for many years! So happy for being able to be a part of creating all of these job opportunities for Latino actors and for me to FINALLY be able to work alongside an incredible Latin American cast and director!”

Netflix has not provided details about the release date of Griselda, but it has a speculated release of early 2023.