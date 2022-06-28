Sofia Vergara leans forward in braless corset

Sofia Vergara smiling. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Sofia Vergara is offering fans a sneak peek at her look before tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent.

The 49-year-old actress and reality judge looked flawless as she updated her social media on Tuesday, posting a glammed-up shot of herself in a braless look and upping the showtime vibes as she leaned forward with a bombshell finish.

Sofia Vergara shows off glam look ahead of AGT

Thrilling her 25 million+ followers, the Modern Family alum sizzled against a multicolor backdrop as she flaunted her curves in a plunging and fitted corset top in printed monochrome.

Showing off her tiny waist and her golden tan in the strapless number, Sofia added dark pants with jazzy silver tassel accents, posing with one hand on her hip.

Parted lips, long curls, and a full face of impeccable makeup completed the look.

“@agt is on tight!!! @nbc,” Sofia wrote.

Sofia is proving a hit on the reality competition series. The star ended her sitcom days as Modern Family ended in April 2020, and she’s transitioned over nicely to the role now, seeing her judging alongside Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel.

Sofia Vergara admits being ‘nervous’ about AGT transition

Shortly before joining AGT, Sofia opened up to People, revealing that she was a bundle of nerves.

“They’re different worlds, completely different,” she said, comparing Modern Family to AGT. “It’s entertaining, but it’s very different. You’re learning lines when you have a TV show. Here, you’re judging people. You have an audience, which I didn’t have before in Modern Family. It’s different, but it’s fun.” Noting the amazing “odds” of landing a high-profile gig so quickly after Modern Family ended, the Colombian-born sensation added: “We won awards, we won Emmys, everything — to find something like that again, that was not going to be easy.”

“I got a little nervous because I thought, ‘What am I going to judge? I don’t know anything about anything. I mean, I’m not an expert on anything. How am I going to do this and be a good judge?'” she continued.

Elsewhere, Sofia is busy running her Walmart clothing collection, promoting her Foster Grant eyewear collabs, and acting as an ambassador for luxury designer Dolce & Gabbana.

The actress has even mixed and matched aspects of her career by rocking up to an AGT set in a $27 pair of her Walmart jeans. Her post today racked up over 30,000 likes in under an hour.