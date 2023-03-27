Sofia Vergara is back again and this time she dazzled in another iconic fit for America’s Got Talent auditions.

Sofia is certainly known for her big and bright personality. However, since her permanent spot as a host on AGT, Sofia has been also stealing hearts with her jaw-dropping fits.

The Modern Family actress could undoubtedly steal the show with just her outfits alone.

In her latest share, Sofia proved that once again.

The Columbian beauty decided to share an up close and personal selfie with her fans as she shared the fun via Instagram.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sofia was captured from the chest up as she glistened and glowed under the light above her.

Sofia Vergara is beautiful in her bright-colored ensemble

Sofia was captured rocking another vibrant-colored fit as she prepared for the second big day of auditions.

The actress decided to take a selfie as she sat behind her infamous panel, alongside all of the other judges.

As she did so, Sofia was captured in a sleeveless, bright pink dress. The enchanting ensemble featured a low-cut design and hugged her body perfectly.

She went on to accessorize with a gorgeous assortment of dazzling diamond jewelry. She wore a pair of low-hanging earrings, some chunky diamond rings, and a diamond choker necklace.

Sofia decided to further style her hair in brown voluminous locks that beautifully cascaded down the front of her vibrant fit.

She finalized this gorgeous AGT look by adding long lashes, some smokey eyeshadow, and a gorgeous, berry shade across her lips.

Overall, Sofia was completely in her element as she got ready for another fun night of America’s Got Talent.

She simply captioned the post, “Day two of auditions ❤️❤️ @agt.”

Sofia Vergara launches her new spring collection exclusively at Walmart

In another recent share, Sofia excitedly announced that she’d just launched her new Sofia Vergara Spring Collection.

Sofia’s stylish apparel and accessories can now be purchased exclusively through Walmart, both in stores and online.

For this new collection, the actress released a variety of new spring-themed dresses, blouses, athletic wear, and even an assortment of lingerie and intimates.

However, for this particular post, the AGT host donned a lovely cream-colored short-sleeved dress that featured a variety of pink and purple hues throughout the fabric.

She coordinated the dress with a pair of pretty pink heels while she continued to twirl around in her brand-new dress.

Overall, Sofia looked stunning and was more than excited to finally release her highly-anticipated collection.

She captioned the post, “I am so ready for spring!! 🥰🌷 My new collection is available now!”