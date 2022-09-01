Sofia Vergara is red hot in plunging neckline

Sofia Vergara rocks her latest look for America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sofia Vergara continues to stun from behind the America’s Got Talent judges’ table with her latest bright-colored ensemble.

The Modern Family actress has been consistently sharing her latest looks while judging the current season of the talent-seeking show.

Before the most recent AGT episode, Sofia took some time to take a backstage snap to share her outfit and ask fans who they thought would make it to the next round.

She uploaded a selfie on Twitter and Instagram to show off her bright orange dress, which she tied together with orange nails and matching colorful accessories.

For makeup, Sofia rocked a smoky brown eye and a fire red lip color, which she prominently highlighted by tying her hair into a slicked-back ponytail.

As Sofia showed off her bright yellow phone case, she wrote to her followers, “Results time soon #AGT Who do you think made it to the finals?”

Results time soon 😱😱 #AGT Who do you think made it to the finals? pic.twitter.com/IkizcrM7pv — Sofia Vergara (@SofiaVergara) August 31, 2022

Shortly after, Sofia also shared another angle of her dress from behind the America’s Got Talent judges’ table on Instagram.

“Two more tonight r going to the finals in sept!!!” She wrote.

Fans love Sofia Vergara’s latest America’s Got Talent look

Although Sofia Vergara consecutively shows up in showstopping outfits, fans of the actress couldn’t help but tell her that they loved the orange-inspired look.

“i love when you wear orange mama!!” One fan wrote along with a gif of Sofia herself.

i love when you wear orange mama!! pic.twitter.com/ASSvLaPxlE — mari (@vergarasfav) August 31, 2022

Another fan replied, “OMG YOU LOOK FANTASTIC i might pass out omg omg omg.”

“YOU LOOK AMAZING THE HAIR UP MAKES YOU LOOK LIKE A PRINCESS,” another Twitter user exclaimed.

One fan even told Sofia to incorporate more orange into her outfits.

Although judging AGT has taken up a good chunk of Sofia Vergara’s time, she managed to recently sneak away to attend her Modern Family co-star’s wedding.

Sofia Vergara attends Sarah Hyland’s wedding to Wells Adams

Last week, Sofia shared photos alongside her Modern Family cast as they celebrated co-star Sarah Hyland’s marriage to Bachelor star Wells Adams.

The reunion included multiple cast members, including Jessie Tyler Ferguson, who officiated the wedding.

Sofia rocked a black and white floral dress at the wedding, which she accompanied with a pair of black heels.

“I luv this gang so much!!! Last weekend was amazing!!❤️❤️ #modernfamily,” Sofia wrote to her fans.