Sofia Vergara is elegant in white for weekend mirror selfie

Sofia Vergara looks stunning in her white dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Sofia Vergara looked phenomenal in her latest share as she posed for a stunning mirror selfie.

With the weekend here once again, Sofia made sure to post a couple of jaw-dropping shots for her fans.

The America’s Got Talent judge is surely one-of-a-kind when it comes to her stylistic choices and wardrobe arrangements.

In her latest selfie, Sofia proved just that.

The 50-year-old actress took to her Instagram with the post, treating her 27.3 million followers with the selfie.

It goes without saying, Sofia’s fans can always count on her to share some rather eye-catching shots.

Sofia Vergara stuns in her elegant attire

The Colombian beauty certainly wowed her fans again as she posed in the mirror with a slight smile present on her face while she sported a beautiful white dress.

The one-shoulder dress hugged her curves perfectly and accentuated her fit figure.

The pretty piece stopped right below her knees and featured ruched detailing on the sides.

Sofia then wore her long brown hair in pretty brown waves as her locks perfectly flowed down her body.

She went with a purple-toned smokey eye for her makeup and then added some blush and bronzer across her cheeks. She finalized the look with a pretty purplish-pink shimmery lip.

In the Story, she input a cute dress gif and further wrote, “Este les va a gustar” which is translated to “you will like this.”

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara launches her own clothing and jewelry line

Even though the multi-skilled star has been juggling a variety of other endeavors, she has also recently teamed up with Walmart to create an affordable yet stunning clothing and jewelry line.

She simply named the collections after herself, titling them, Sofia Jeans and Sofia Home.

The clothing line has featured a variety of different products such as dresses, jeans, sweaters, and even activewear.

As far as her jewelry line goes, fans can find the same affordable prices while rocking some beautiful pieces that are personally designed by Sofia herself.

All of her products have had outstanding success and have only continued to grow and evolve over the last couple of months.

Sofia has continued to keep her loyal fans in the loop as she lets them know about new launches and upcoming sales through her social media platforms.

In a recent post, Sofia uploaded a short video clip of the newest jewelry that is featured in the collection.

She wrote, “A little bling bling goes a long way 🤣” as she modeled and further placed the flashy pieces along her arm.

Sofia’s collection can be purchased at any Walmart Supercenter or online on their website.