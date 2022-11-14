Sofia Vergara was stunning in a strapless black gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Sofia Vergara was glamorous in a strapless gown showing her incredible figure.

The strapless black dress featured a plunging sweetheart neckline that showed off the actress’ curves. It hugged her waist tightly, and a small black flower decorated the side.

Sofia’s hair was styled down and parted in the middle, and the luscious locks with light highlights throughout fell in a cascade of locks. Her makeup was gorgeous, with pink lips, soft eyeliner, long lashes, and lovely eyebrows.

The Modern Family star was surrounded by an elaborate closet with various options in clothing and handbags.

Sofia’s overall look was gorgeous, glamorous, and full of fashion.

The 50-year-old actress posted the photo to Instagram with the caption, “Gracias glam squad ❤️ @kellybkline @sabrinamakeup.” The post earned over 300,000 likes and over 2,000 comments.

Sofia Vergara promotes Walmart Fashion in red spandex

Sofia posted a video of her working out in skintight red spandex to promote Walmart Fashion. She paired the spandex leggings with black and white sneakers and a red shirt.

The star’s hair was beautiful and down as she went about her Monday workout routine. She was surrounded by workout equipment and a mirror in her gym.

Sofia wore a resistance band around her legs as she performed leg lifts in several different directions.

The outfit and the workout routine allowed the camera to capture Sofia’s absolutely incredible athletic figure. It’s clear that Sofia works hard for her good looks and that her hard work pays off.

Sofia captioned her post, “Monday torture!🏋️All @walmartfashion.” The post earned over 200,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

Sofia Vergara was stunning in a tiger print coat

Sofia posed in front of the first Walmart in a long tiger print coat. The print was a nice pop of color against the rest of Sofia’s outfit.

The actress paired the coat with a black sweater dress, sheer tights, and closed-toed black-heeled boots. She carried a small black purse with a long strap over her shoulder and accessorized with a couple of gold necklaces.

Sofia’s hair flowed around her, and she completed the look with sunglasses and a winning smile.

The star looked absolutely fabulous as always, and her radiance shone from her. She included in her caption, “infront of where it all began!”

The post earned over 50,000 likes and over 300 comments.