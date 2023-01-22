Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara stunned her fans and followers as she shared the last outfit on her recent trip overseas.

Sofia hopped on a flight to Saudi Arabia, where she attended the 2023 Joy Awards in Riyadh.

The stunning brunette has been documenting her time in the Middle East, sharing pictures of the food and friends she’s shared the experience with over on her social media.

Sofia’s trip finished on a high note as she received the award for Personality of the Year.

Longtime fans of Sofia know she’s more than just a beautiful face and stunning curves. Much of her continued fame comes from her outstanding personality and kind demeanor.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, her most recent award was the perfect opportunity for Sofia to dazzle viewers and the audience in a classy strapless black dress that had many in awe of her beauty.

Sofia Vergara dazzles in black and jeweled gown for 2023 Joy Awards

Taking to her Instagram, Sofia shared a carousel of pictures that showed off her time at the 2023 Joy Awards.

In the first shot, Sofia shared a close-up of her hair and makeup for the evening.

Her makeup look for the night included various stunning hues of brown, including a brown smoky eye look and matching matte lipstick.

The 50-year-old’s luscious brown locks were full and curled as they cascaded down her right shoulder.

Sofia’s accessories for the evening included shimmering earrings that dangled from her earlobes along with a bold statement diamond necklace that danced delicately across her collarbones.

Blue lights shone over her and may have been part of some after-party fun.

While she dazzled in the first snap, it was really Sofia’s mirror selfie that stood out.

Using a mirror’s reflection to share different angles of her fitted black dress, Sofia managed to capture all of the glamour she was sporting for the award show.

The overhead lighting cast a soft yellow hue over her perfectly bronzed skin and added an extra layer of dimension to her dress’ jewels.

“Good bye Riyadh !!❤️🌴what an amazing trip!! ✈️,” she captioned the post.

Sofia models denim from her line with Walmart Fashion

Sofia is busy when it comes to her acting career and being a longtime judge on America’s Got Talent.

However, she has also made time to collaborate on an extensive line of denim with corporate giant Walmart.

In a recent post to Instagram, Sofia shared more professional shots for her Walmart fashion line.

Laying out across a lounge sofa, Sofia propped herself up on one elbow and crossed her ankles while wearing a dark wash pair of bootcut jeans.

She paired the laidback bottoms with a bright pink tank top and let her hair flow in waves around her shoulders.

The second shot featured Sofia sitting in a beige upholstered chair.

For this look, Sofia went with an even darker wash of denim in a skinny-leg cut. She completed the look with an off-the-shoulder, hot pink sweater and matching pink platform heels.

“You can never have too much color😘,” she captioned the post.