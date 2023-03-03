Sofia Vergara, along with a handful of other celebrities like Cher, Katy Perry, and Jane Lynch, all accompanied each other to honor Carol Burnett.

Carol Burnett, the comedic icon, recently got a special 90th birthday televised celebration from NBC.

As a good friend of Carol’s, Sofia was kindly asked to join in on the celebratory event.

As expected, The Modern Family alum certainly dressed to impress as she made a grand appearance in her stunning, checkered dress.

The dress looked incredible on Sofia as she effortlessly glistened and glowed.

The 50-year-old beauty was kind enough to share the memorable moment with her 24.4 million Instagram followers as she shared some exclusive BTS shots.

Sofia Vergara looks gorgeous in black and white as she honors Carol Burnett’s birthday

In the special BTS shot that Sofia provided, the actress, model, and TV host elegantly sat along the stage while she crossed her legs and posed for the camera.

For this special birthday event, Sofia decided to go with a black and white printed dress. The masterfully crafted piece featured a low-cut neckline along with a high slit along her left leg.

For her footwear essentials, the Columbian beauty wore a pair of dazzling diamond heels. The diamond heels effortlessly glistened in the lights while they provided her with a little extra height for the night.

Sofia Vergara steals the show in her checkered-printed dress as she honors Carol Burnett’s birthday. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

For accessories, the actress wore a beautiful, chunky diamond bracelet along with a couple of diamond rings.

She also paired the dress with a black sequin handbag that featured lovely diamond detailing throughout.

For her hair, Sofia parted her locks down the middle as her brown waves further trickled down the front of her fit.

In another one of the photos that the AGT host shared, Sofia was seen taking a picture with the one and only, Carol Burnett. The two women smiled at the camera, as they both looked to be thoroughly enjoying this special night.

The shot was captioned, “What a night!! There’s only one like her!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Sofia Vergara launches her new spring collection exclusively at Walmart

In another recent share, Sofia excitedly announced that she’d just launched her new Sofia Vergara Spring Collection.

Sofia’s stylish apparel and accessories can be purchased exclusively through Walmart, both in stores and online.

For this particular collection, the actress released a variety of new floral-printed dresses, blouses, athletic wear, and even an assortment of lingerie and intimates.

All of Sofia’s pieces are made to last and are affordably priced.

She captioned the post, “Pop into Spring!! 🌷 My new collection is available now at @walmart 😘.”

Since Sofia just released this new collection, fans can now head to Walmart’s website to browse the new collection or head to their local store.