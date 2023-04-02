It’s that exciting time of year again when the seasons change and the celebrity panel, including Sofia Vergara, returns for the auditions phase of America’s Got Talent.

The Modern Family star always serves looks while judging on AGT, and it looks like the new season will be no exception.

Sofia took to her Instagram Stories to share a quick snap with her 28.7 million IG followers.

Sofia was decked out with sparkles, including a silver choker, multiple bangles, and rings.

She held her phone for a glamorous mirror selfie, revealing that she was backstage on day 6 of AGT auditions.

In the background, Sofia’s stocked dressing room featured all of her favorite items.

Sofia Vergara is back on set for Season 18 of America’s Got Talent auditions. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Some may have noticed that the actress wore a similar neon gown to the one she wore in an earlier video with a special guest.

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum return to America’s Got Talent Season 18

Last week, Sofia and co-judge Heidi Klum returned to the set of America’s Got Talent.

In typical Heidi and Sofia fashion, the ladies kept their followers in the loop about the happenings behind the scenes.

Sofia shared a video as she walked with her hand around Heidi’s waist. The Modern Family actress rocked a bright midi dress paired with gold strappy heels as she strutted toward an elevator. Next to Sofia was Heidi, who also had a pep in her step and her arm around her friend’s waist. Heidi wore a neon green dress, walking in unison with Sofia and later holding her hand.

Once the ladies made it across the ballroom, they reached the closed elevator and had a quick laugh.

It was clear the statuesque ladies have become close off-screen and developed a fun relationship onscreen. With the latest video showing the reunion between pals, this summer promises to be exciting for viewers.

Sofia has maintained a killer physique, which was hard to miss in the video.

Surprisingly, she didn’t really start working out until she turned 40.

Sofia Vergara talks about workout secrets

Sofia was genetically blessed, so she didn’t work out much for most of her life.

That changed when she turned 40 and starred in Modern Family.

Sofia told Shape magazine via PEOPLE, “I hit 40 and I started seeing a softness everywhere on my body … I knew it was time to do something, so I did.”

The actress found exercises that worked for her, including a Pilates machine.

Sofia said of the Megaformer, “With this machine, I was able to figure out what worked for me. I don’t love it at all, but I love how my body’s changing.”

Around the same time, Sofia met Joe Manganiello, and the rest was history.