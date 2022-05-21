Sofia Vergara is ‘available’ in busty lingerie bodysuit

Sofia Vergara took to her Instagram page recently to share a sexy snap of herself wearing a lingerie bodysuit while announcing that her intimates collection is available for sale. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Sofia Vergara was turning up the heat on her Instagram page for the weekend, sizzling in a busty bustier bodysuit.

The Modern Family alum and judge on America’s Got Talent is going into her third season this year.

Sofia is no stranger to showing off her glamorous side on her social media site, often posting epic throwback pics to her earlier modeling days along with just having fun in sensuous gowns.

However, it isn’t too often Sofia’s fans get to see the actress in more sultry attire these days and her recent snap ensured that her followers would not be left high and dry.

Sofia Vergara wore a sexy bustier bodysuit with a plunging neckline

The star and wife of actor Joe Manganiello brought her A-game to the web yesterday, looking stunning in a black lingerie bodysuit, putting her body on display in all the right ways.

Sofia kept her luscious brunette locks straight and down around her shoulders for a super sleek look, adding some gold hoops and a gold chain necklace with a red stone for dramatic effect.

With her physique toned and giving off a summery glow, Sofia wowed in the bodysuit, which had some sheer material with a leopard print splashed around her lower half and bust.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A long, black coat appeared to be hanging loosely around Sofia’s wrists, draping casually along the floor behind her.

Sofia’s fans were loving her hot new look

With the caption “Available at Walmart 😉😘 ,” along with a hashtag that linked to Sofia’s Intimates at Walmart stores, fans were in love with the actress’ sizzling attire and made sure to let her know how they felt about it.

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

“Woww I can buy Sofia Vergara at Walmart now 😍” asked one excited follower about the lingerie.

“I love you Sofia vergara 😘💕💕🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺,” exclaimed someone else enthusiastically.

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia showed off her curves in a sexy throwback video

In April, Sofia thrilled her fans with a sensual video throwback to her 20’s when she was putting on a show on the beaches of Colombia, moving her body in a skimpy black bikini while pushing out her cleavage.

The stunner told her followers she was the tender age of 22 when the video was taken, proving that she was definitely destined for greatness with her beauty and acting talents.

Sofia is set to take a starring role in the Netflix drama series Griselda, which follows the life of Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco who formed one of the most profitable cartels in modern history.