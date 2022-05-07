Sofia Vergara is a triple threat in skintight dress

Sofia Vergara smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Sofia Vergara is making sure she turns heads three times in one go as she poses in a tight bodycon dress and high heels alongside her waxwork statues.

The Modern Family alum, followed by over 25 million on Instagram, updated her account ahead of the weekend, posting sizzling and humorous shots of herself posing by two fake versions of herself – the Colombian-born sensation was shouting out her presence at the famous Madame Tussauds Wax Museum USA.

Sofia Vergara goes triple threat with her waxwork figures

Paying herself a visit, Sofia posed sandwiched between two waxworks of herself, showing off her killer hourglass figure in a bright blue and tighter-than-skin midi dress grazing her knees. The America’s Got Talent judge paired her sleeveless dress with gold and glittery platform heels, kicking up a leg and going “ayyyyy” with her face as she leaned against one of her statues.

Both statues showed Vergara in different dress looks: the first featured her in a fishtail and silver beaded evening gown, with the second seeing her in a monochrome and gold midi dress and matching black heels.

“#tbt,” Sofia wrote, also tagging Madame Tussauds.

Fans have left over 122,000 likes.

The waxworks were created back in 2013, with Vergara making headlines as Madame Tussauds honored her not once, but twice. “We are very excited about Sofia Vergara’s arrival at Madame Tussauds,” the museum’s divisional director Janine DiGioacchino said. “She has become one of the most recognized and popular talents in the world and we know her fans and our visitors will love her figures.”

Sofia Vergara rakes in $43 million a year

Sofia’s humble TV beginnings have paid off. Forbes has listed her as the top-paid TV actress with a 2020 annual income of $43 million. Of the top spot, Sofia told Variety: “I am super proud. I feel like it’s a bit of an exaggeration though — don’t forget that I have to pay horrific taxes too. When everyone is like, ‘Oh, my God, you have so much money,’ I always say, ‘No, I don’t have as much as you think I have. I have to f**king pay Uncle Sam! And managers! And lawyers! And agents!’”

Noting sexism in Hollywood, the reality judge added: “I do feel sometimes that women have that thing that they’re scared to negotiate. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want and what you deserve.” Sofia left Modern Family in 2020 as the sitcom ended, nicely transitioning into reality judging on AGT.