Sofia Vergara shows off her curves in a yellow dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Sofia Vergara was out here like Coldplay because she was “all yellow.”

In her latest social media blessing to her 27.4 million Instagram followers, the Modern Family star gave a throwback picture of herself in what appeared to be a yellow latex dress.

The dress itself fit tightly around Vergara, allowing the actress to show off her great figure.

While it’s not a minidress, the latex featured spaghetti straps that convey elegance as well as sexiness.

Vergara posed in front of a different-toned yellow background, making the dress and herself feel brighter than the sun itself.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She superimposed the letters “#TBT” over the image conveying that it was a throwback image of her beauty.

Sofia Vergara in a yellow latex dress

The Colombian actress had her hair down and straightened to perfection.

To match the yellow color scheme, Vergara had blonde highlights throughout her hair.

Sofia Vergara is gorgeous in yellow. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The 50-year-old actress was pictured wearing muted pink lipstick.

The same subtle nature can be said for her eyeliner, mascara, and eyeshadow. It’s not heavily applied because Vergara has such a natural beauty to her. Not to mention, her eyebrows are perfectly shaped and trimmed.

Needless to say, Sofia Vergara picked a perfect picture to share with her fans.

The Modern Family star might be showing off curves in throwback images, but she has teamed up with a retail store to make clothing that does the same for others.

Specifically, Vergara and Walmart have joined forces to make affordable denim jeans for consumers.

Sofia Vergara launches Sofia Jeans with Walmart

The iconic actress debuted an affordable line of jeans for the retail juggernaut Walmart and even posed wearing some of the products.

Back in July 2019, she shared an image of herself promoting the brand writing, “My Fall Collection is officially live online @walmart and I know you will love everything!”

In the picture, Vergara is wearing light blue jeans paired with a white tank top and a pink leather Zip Moto jacket. Thus, proving that fashionable clothing does not have to be on the high end of pricing.

She also mentions the price tag of the clothing brand never exceeds $40.

Speaking to Popsugar, Vergara said, “I don’t care what anyone says, all women want to look cute. If I can have them look at themselves in the mirror and say, ‘Oh damn, I look super cute,’ I’m happy.”

Sofia Vergara can next be seen in the limited Netflix series Griselda, based on Griselda Blanco, a woman who created one of the most powerful cartels.