Sofia Vergara in white thong bikini says goodbye to summer

Sofia Vergara in thong bikini says goodbye to summer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sofia Vergara showed that she’s still got it in a white thong bikini with a message.

The America’s Got Talent Judge said goodbye to summer with a post by the pool in a leopard print bikini.

Sofia turned her back away from the camera in the photo shared on her Instagram Story. She shared the photo with her 26.8 million followers, in between pictures of her husband, Joe Manganiello, and a shot of her at dinner.

Sofia rocked a tiny bikini which was white and stringy with faint leopard print. The contrast highlighted Sofia’s bronzed and glowing skin.

The actress wore a visor to protect her famous face from harmful UV rays. Sofia’s light brown hair featured loose waves as she appeared natural in the backyard.

Although summer may be over, Sofia’s summer body appears here to stay.

Sofia Vergara rocks skimpy bikini for summer goodbye

Sofia posed in front of a pool with her arms extended to the sides.

Behind the pool was lush greenery with full planters and blooming trees.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia added a cartoon to the shot for extra emphasis, which said “sad times” on a crying daisy. The Colombian native also added white text, which translated to “summer is over” in English.

The Modern Family alum had a few goodbyes this month because she also finished shooting live shows with her model BFF Heidi Klum and fellow AGT judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

And Sofia isn’t only saying goodbye–she is also saying hello to old friends.

Sofia Vergara reunites with cast members of Modern Family

Sofia reunited with some members of the Modern Family cast over the weekend for an event.

Eric Stonestreet posted a picture of the two with the caption, “Haven’t seen @sofiavergara in two years and after sitting next to her for two minutes….she’s still got it!”

Ed O’Neill, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Sofia Vergara, and Sarah Hyland attended the event and took a group photo.

Jesse also shared a shot from the event, featuring Sofia in a leopard flowing dress with a halterneck and Sarah in a light-colored lace gown with spaghetti straps and a midi hem.

Jesse, Ty, Eric, and Ed each wore blazers and slacks with light-colored sneakers.

This wasn’t the first informal Modern Family reunion– she and some of the cast attended Sarah Hyland’s wedding to Wells Adams last month.

Fans are still waiting for a group photo with all cast members as a few were missing from the get-together.