Sofia Vergara in tiny bikini for Throwback Thursday

Sofia Vergara posts a sexy throwback photo in a white bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Colombian bombshell Sofia Vergara has been modeling since she was 17, and since then, the camera has loved her.

Sofia is widely known for her body, sultry accent, and ability to wear almost anything and look absolutely stunning.

She proved this on Instagram when she posted a throwback of her years ago, turning up the heat while wearing a barely-there bikini.

Sofia’s white two-piece featured a top with pleating and frayed edges, with the plunging, classic triangle cut. A silver bangle accented the middle and pulled the look together.

The ultra low-cut bikini bottoms of the same material showcased Sofia’s toned midriff and tied on the sides with a bow and beaded accents.

Sofia’s body was as jaw-dropping as ever, with a summer tan. Her long dark hair blew in the wind as she arched back.

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara fell in love with acting in her teenage years

Sofia filmed her first commercial when she was a teenager, which was for Pepsi in Latin America. She got bitten by the acting bug and began taking classes at a school in Miami after she moved to the United States.

She had many small roles in film and TV until she became a worldwide sensation when she took on the part of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the hit ABC series Modern Family. She played the role of the young and gorgeous wife to an older man, and fans fell in love with her. Her portrayal of Gloria won her many accolades, including four Screen Actors Guild awards, and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy three times.

Sofia was named one of People magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful People, and named by The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard magazine as one of the most influential Latin women in Hollywood.

Sofia is now one of the judges on the competition talent show, America’s Got Talent, where she has sat since 2020, alongside Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and creator Simon Cowell.

Sofia has been happily married since 2015

The 50 year old stunner has been married to Magic Mike hottie, Joe Manganiello, for seven years. They got engaged after dating for only six months, and married in Florida in 2015. Sofia has an adult son, Manolo, who is 31 years old, and has starred with his mother in commercials.

Sofia was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2000, and made a full recovery after surgery and medical therapy. She is a spokesperson in commercials for a thyroid medication that she takes.

After nearly two decades of living in the United States, Sofia happily became an American citizen in 2014, where she lives and works to this day, sharing throwback bikini photos for fans.