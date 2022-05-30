Sofia Vergara in tight swimsuit welcomes summer in heels

Sofia Vergara smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Sofia Vergara is sizzling in a skintight neon swimsuit to celebrate Memorial Day and welcome summer. The 49-year-old Modern Family alum looked sensational in stories posted to her Instagram today, telling fans she’s “ready” for summer and shouting out a brand she has a deal with.

Turning back the clock, as usual, the sitcom favorite stunned in her bright green bathing suit, and she even threw in a pair of heels.

Sofia Vergara flaunts stunning swimsuit body

Posting sun-drenched shots of her killer figure, Sofia went all out from a sunny terrace, likely enjoying the national holiday from her L.A. mansion.

The Colombian-born sensation thrilled her 25 million+ followers in a cut-out and strapless swimsuit, showing off her tiny waist, curvy hips, and long legs, proving that her days as a ’90s swimwear model aren’t over.

Sofia paired her swimwear with block heels, also wearing shades from the Foster Grant label she boasts collabs with.

“@fostergrant ready pal summer,” she wrote.

Sofia definitely has more to her than TV stardom. The America’s Got Talent judge also boasts a hugely-popular denim and clothing collection with retail giant Walmart, along with her endorsements, which have included cracker brand Ritz.

Sofia Vergara knows good eyewear

As for Foster Grant, Sofia has opened up. “I had never in my life needed to wear glasses. So, for a long time, I was fighting it,” she told The Zoe Report of buying her first pair of eyeglasses. “It’s better to wear your readers and own it, because [many of us] will need to wear glasses no matter what. So, I decided that that was what I needed to do … create a line that would make women want to wear their glasses.”

“I love [being] at this point in my career, where I can team up with projects that are able to give back to the community and help someone. Because, at the end of the day, glasses are not a luxury, they’re a necessity,” she added.

Sofia is additionally a promo face of luxury Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana. The fashion label is making a giant comeback this year, largely thanks to its recent deal with the Kardashian family. Sofia last shouted out D&G in a swimwear post back on May 21, as she rocked a sexy, leopard-print one-piece while also tagging Foster Grant for her shades.