The beautiful Sofia Vergara is back with some jaw-dropping content, as she recently shared a stellar selfie while she posed in her lofty kitchen.

The Colombian actress and model certainly didn’t shy away from the camera as she showcased her entire outfit in her full-length mirror.

Sofia set aside the pretty dresses and elegant gowns, and instead, she sported a more casual fit for the occasion.

The actress expressed that it was a pizza night through a simple glittery pizza GIF which was present at the bottom of the selfie.

Sofia was kind enough to share the cheesy fun with her 27.3 million followers as she uploaded it to her Instagram Story.

One thing is for certain. Sofia might have just turned 50 back in July; however, her appearance has said otherwise, as she’s been aging like fine wine.

Sofia Vergara looks stunning for a nice pizza night

Sofia surely didn’t disappoint when it came to her latest share on Instagram, as she seemed to style in more casual attire this time around.

Even in simple pair of jeans, the model can steal the show.

Sofia was spotted wearing a pair of low-rise, ripped jeans that hugged her body perfectly.

She styled the tight skinny jeans with a classic white cropped shirt. In contrast to the jeans, the long sleeve shirt was baggy, which gave the overall fit a more comfortable and relaxed look.

She then added a pair of black knee-high boots, which offered Sofia a bit more height.

The actress accessorized her outfit with a small black crossover handbag which was tightly wrapped around her body and further placed behind her.

To finalize the pizza night look, Sofia parted her hair down the middle and wore her long, brown hair in light waves.

Sofia then added a nice bold and smokey eye and completed her glowing face by wearing a brownish-pink lip.

As she posed for the picture, her luxurious space was captured in the background, along with the modern furniture and decor.

Sofia Vergara launches her new Sofia Home line at Walmart

Sofia recently teamed up with Walmart as she created her very own line of home products.

The items can only be purchased at Walmart as they offer a wide variety of affordable home goods.

Some of these products include items like bath, bedding, and kitchenware that all have that little Sofia flair.

In a recent post, Sofia uploaded a short clip of her getting ready for Thanksgiving as she prepped her food using her Walmart-exclusive kitchenware.

She wrote, “the secret to a good home-cooked meal is having someone else cook it then eating it in your home😂 #SofiaHome @walmart.”

Sofia’s personality makes her effortlessly loved, and this post was a prime example.

The post received 220k double clicks and over 1.8k expressive fans in the comment section.