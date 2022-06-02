Sofia Vergara in swimsuits for Greek summer fever

Sofia Vergara smiling. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Sofia Vergara is making it a Hot Girl Summer with throwback swimsuit action from a past Greek vacation. The 49-year-old sitcom star quickly gained likes as she updated her Instagram on Thursday, posting a massive gallery of snaps and including multiple swimsuit looks.

Sofia, who now judges on America’s Got Talent, thrilled her 25 million+ followers, who left over 100,000 likes in two hours.

Sofia Vergara red hot in swimsuit throwbacks

Opening in a plunging white swimsuit with sheer zig-zag panels, Sofia sent out beach energy right from the sands, with crowds enjoying tiki hut parasols in the background. All windswept and showing off a golden tan, the Colombian-born sensation drove fans to swipe, where a humorous photo showed her reading from a giant book while in a low-cut dress.

Sofia then reappeared as a vision in white, also sharing a bakery snap, plus one of her looking sensational at sunset – here, Sofia wore a cut-out and pink-and-citrus bathing suit paired with a pleated green skirt.

Lathering on yet more swimsuit action, Vergara closed plonked on her back while on a beach and in a black one-piece with a printed maxi skirt.

Taking to her caption, the actress wrote: “#tbt to summer!🌞🌞🌞Greece🐟🦀🐬.”

Sofia has been making headlines for her swimwear action this past week. She celebrated Memorial Day weekend in a tight and strapless swimsuit while chilling from her pool, also using the post to name-drop the Foster Grant eyewear brand she boasts collabs with.

Sofia Vergara reveals L.A. hack for staying in shape

Vergara is known for her love of snacking. She’s also opened up on working around tempting food options amid L.A.’s many dining spots.

“If you live here, you can’t always order the high-fat dishes like pasta with truffles. You have a little sushi, and when you’re out with your girlfriends you order a nice salad,” she told Shape. “When I do indulge, I exercise a bit harder the next day. My workout motto is really simple: No pain, no cake!” Sofia is so known for her snack habits, she’s been the face of cracker brand Ritz. The star also boasts lucrative deals with retail giant Walmart via her clothing line, alongside fronting luxury designer Dolce & Gabbana.

Speaking to Vogue about designers, Sofia stated one love – and another. “Roberto Cavalli: He knows how to do like Dolce & Gabbana. But there are many designers that I cannot even fit. All the dresses that I wear for the red carpet, I have to build them inside,” she stated.