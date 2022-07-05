Sofia Vergara in swimsuit rides inflatable pool bull

Sofia Vergara smiling. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Sofia Vergara has now clocked over 4 million views for riding an inflatable bull from her swimming pool and showing off her swimsuit body in the process.

The Modern Family actress, 49, thrilled her 25 million+ followers on Monday, posting a Fourth of July update and going for a throwback – not that anyone minded the footage was old.

Sofia Vergara sizzles in swimsuit while riding inflatable bull

Showing off her fun side and her figure, Sofia shared footage of herself in a sunny pool and straddling a massive blow-up bull forming part of an inflatable ring.

Already soaking wet as the video showed her with her legs on either side of the bull, Sofia was seen just about managing the pool toy before falling off and splashing around the outdoor waters.

Showing her curves in a plunging and tight white bathing suit, the Colombian-born sensation made it a good time for everyone, writing:

“4th of july summer #tb.”

Sofia has since updated with an up-to-date and celebratory pool ride to prove that, yes, she does post new content. On the Fourth of July, the sitcom star delighted fans with her legs on either side of a multicolor blow-up, posing in chic white pants and peeping hints of her red bikini top. Laughing in shades, Sofia wrote: “Happy 4th” with a hot dog and burger emoji. The post has now topped 57,000 likes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Of course, everyone wants to know how Sofia stays looking so great at 49. The America’s Got Talent judge has opened up, telling Fox News:

“Everything in moderation. Not too much food, not too much exercise, not too much anything. Everything in moderation. And of course, wearing sun block, doing the things that your dermatologist tells you to do—that helps with the aging process.”

Sofia Vergara living her best life after Modern Family

Sofia has become a firm favorite on America’s Got Talent, where she judges alongside Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel. After ABC sitcom Modern Family ended in April 2020, she joined the popular competition series, but the acting isn’t over.

Vergara has just wrapped up filming for Netflix’s true crime series Griselda, one documenting the life of a drug warlord.

Elsewhere, Sofia stays busy running her Walmart fashion lines and Foster Grant eyewear collabs, alongside being an ambassador for designer Dolce & Gabbana. She boasts far more Instagram followers than her younger Modern Family costars, including Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland.