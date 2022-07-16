Sofia Vergara in stringy bikini brings summer heat

Sofia Vergara smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Sofia Vergara is making it a Hot Girl Summer as she takes it back to her ’90s modeling days.

The Modern Family actress, 50, delights fans with the bikini action whether the content is new or old – her weekend share went down the throwback route with a skimpy and two-toned bikini top that big-time flaunted her curves.

Posting for her 26 million+ followers last night, Sofia wowed with an old photo showing her close up and in a velvet-effect bikini top.

Shooting the camera a fierce gaze, the America’s Got Talent judge flaunted her assets while in a forest green and ochre swim top, pairing it with a sheer and green shirt worn open and wearing her long locks down.

All rosy lips, Sofia wrote:

“Summer #tb.”

Sofia Vergara stuns in braless birthday dress

Sofia made major headlines earlier this month as she celebrated the big five-oh. Posting birthday lunch photos with family and friends, the Dolce & Gabbana ambassador wowed in a printed and plunging strapless sundress in red, gaining 1 million likes for her share and showing off her birthday cake while poolside.

Three cake emojis captioned the celebratory photo showing that Sofia is absolutely continuing to defy her age.

Sofia Vergara smashes the system with age talk

Speaking to Net-A-Porter prior to turning 40, Vergara revealed:

“Back in my mom’s era, 40 was considered old, but now I don’t think it is. You have to accept that you can look beautiful, but in a different way. Nowadays I don’t do miniskirts and low-cut tops: it’s one or the other. I don’t do shorts or pink anymore, and I’ve softened my eye makeup.”

“In Colombia, once women hit 40, they automatically cut their hair short. I used to think I would do that too, but when it came to it I thought, ‘Why should I f***ing cut my hair? It makes you look older!’” she continued.

Addressing her looks overall, the Colombian-born sensation went modest, stating: “I never thought that I was that spectacular growing up. I was very skinny (I only got my shape later on in life, after I had my son) and even though people told me I was beautiful, I didn’t know I could milk it in this way! But then I figured out I could…”

Sofia’s bikini post gained over 80,000 likes in under 16 hours. Sofia’s Instagram is followed by celebrities including actress Kate Beckinsale, singer Jennifer Lopez, and socialite Paris Hilton.