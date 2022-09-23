Sofia Vergara in string bikini shares Miami throwback

Sofia Vergara is stunning in her throwback Thursday bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Actress and model Sofia Vergara, 50, is stunning in her latest throwback Thursday picture from Miami.

Following the end of America’s Got Talent Season 17, Sofia has been spending some time with her family as well, making the most of Florida’s warm weather.

Earlier this week, she was spotted at a nightclub with some of her family while they celebrated her niece Claudia’s 30th birthday.

The pair were also spotted dancing on a boat together to celebrate the occasion.

Prior to celebrating her niece’s birthday, Sofia also celebrated her son’s birthday as he turned 31.

With so many celebrations in Miami this week, it makes sense that Sofia’s weekly throwback pic would be one from the sunny city as well.

Sofia Vergara stuns in tiny throwback bikini

Sofia didn’t add a date to the picture, though it looks like the bikini snap is from her earlier modeling days, perhaps in her early 20s.

The younger Sofia is seen with one arm wrapped around a tree as she gives the camera a steely model’s gaze.

Her long locks are brushed over to one side and out of her face for the shot as well.

She covered herself with a skimpy light green bikini that featured round black detailing on both the top and bottoms.

Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

She added the text, “#TBT Miami,” to the photo but let the picture speak for itself. Though Sofia is 50 now, she’s just as stunning today as she was back then.

Sofia Vergara jokes about being ‘insecure’ around Heidi Klum

Sofia recently made a few jokes regarding her AGT co-host Heidi Klum, but only spoke of Heidi in high regard.

Stating a fact, Sofia exclaimed, “I mean, Hiedi Klum, have you seen her? It’s like, God, she’s a supermodel!”

Though the two only have a two-inch height difference, Sofia joked that she likes when Heidi stands away from her on the red carpet if she’s wearing heels.

“I try to do the red carpet when she’s gone,” Sofia joked, adding, “Even when I wear the highest high heels!”

Sofia herself comes in at 5’7″ while Heidi Klum is 5’9,” only to be taller in heels.

However, all comments are in jest as the two share a great co-hosting relationship. Right now, they are both extremely happy that the Lebanese all-women dance group named Mayyas won Season 17.

The Mayyas will receive the grand prize of $1 million and their headline show in Las Vegas. Vergara said, “I was so excited for them. I think these girls deserved not only to be on AGT, but I think they deserved to win.”