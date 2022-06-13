Sofia Vergara in strapless swimsuit for summer weekends

Sofia Vergara smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Sofia Vergara is celebrating a Hot Girl Summer 2022 and sizzling in a strapless swimsuit,

The sitcom star, 49, put her fabulous figure on show in an Instagram share posted over the weekend, celebrating the end of a working week and the fact that summer heat is finally here.

Sofia Vergara looks sensational in swimsuit at 49

Posting for her 25 million+ followers, the Modern Family alum showcased her toned shoulders and curves in a blue one-piece while enjoying terrace sunlight.

Backed by greenery as she ditched the professional photographers and opted for selfies, Sofia went low-key and sunkissed as she sent the camera a direct gaze from behind speck-rimmed shades.

Flashing her toned legs and hints of her cleavage, the Colombian-born sensation let her highlighted hair fall loose around her shoulders, with a swipe right upping the glam a little as she posed with hair swept over to one side and showing off her bee-stung pout.

“Summer weekends,” Vergara wrote as fans left over 120,000 likes.

It’s been swimwear galore on Sofia’s Instagram these past weeks – making major headlines was the star’s Memorial Day weekend post, where she smoldered in a strapless zebra-print swimsuit while waist-deep in a swimming pool. Promoting her Foster Grant eyewear collab, the America’s Got Talent judge wrote: “Happy Memorial weekend! Hope everyone stayed safe!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sofia Vergara living her best and healthiest life

Sofia has fronted Ritz crackers – anyone following her Instagram knows she loves to snack. The curvy star is, however, tapped into her nutrition. She told Glamour that she gets up at 5 a.m., continuing: “I wake up and shower. After the shower, I grab a quick breakfast. I usually prepare it the night before. One of my favorites is a kind of homemade muesli made of Greek yogurt, oats, chia seeds, nuts, and blueberries.”

“After a quick lunch, I’ll start a workout. My go-to workout is a Pilates workout on the Lagree Fitness Megaformer machine. I also mix in spinning classes for cardio a couple of times per week,” she added. Also, giant fans of Pilates are reality star Kourtney Kardashian, and Mad Men alum January Jones.

Sofia left the sitcom world as Modern Family ended in 2020, transitioning easily into judging as she joins Simon Cowell and his crew on AGT. Vergara is also an ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana, alongside running her successful Walmart clothing line, where jeans under $30 are hugely popular.